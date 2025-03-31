Honkai Star Rail releases new animated short ahead of Castorice's release

Honkai Star Rail’s Castorice is one of the highly coveted characters set to debut as playable units in the second phase of version 3.2. With the update on the horizon, HoYoverse has rolled out a new animated short showing the sorrowful past of the character. The preview has garnered quite some attention from the community while they bask in the anticipation of Castorice’s banner launch.

The new animated short could further compel both veterans and newcomers into summoning Castorice in the game.

Honkai Star Rail’s new animated short shows Castorice’s past

Castorice is officially set to debut in the first phase of the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 banner, launching on April 9, 2025. She has been instrumental in the Amphoreus story and will continue to be so. However, the new animated short explores her past and shows her time in Aidonia, a land that admires death.

As the daughter of the River of Souls, Castorice was granted the ability to banish a person's soul. In the opening frame of the video titled "The Long Night of Serenity," she could be seen draining the life force of a soldier. She did something similar when Trailblazers first met her in Amphoreus.

While living in Aidonia, she sent countless living souls into eternal slumber. Despite having such immense power, she resented her abilities as they pushed her to live an isolated life. Castorice goes on to spend decades in exile and returns to Aidonia only to find that death has eventually claimed everyone she knew.

The animated short establishes her tragic background, potentially promoting her playable debut. Hopefully, her banner will receive some positive reception. She is confirmed to be a Quantum character from the Remembrance Path, who can summon a memeosprite on the battlefield and claim the DPS role.

