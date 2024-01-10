Honkai Star Rail to launch on Nvidia GeForce NOW soon

Honkai Star Rail fans have been anticipating the game’s release over GeForce NOW for quite some time, and it appears that HoYoverse finally has some great news to offer on that subject. In a recent tweet, the officials announced that their prominent turn-based RPG is shortly heading to NVIDIA's cloud gaming platform. It is expected to launch sometime in 2024, likely after the version 2.0 update, which will feature the Penacony region.

This article will further discuss everything there is to know about the release of Honkai Star Rail on GeForce NOW.

Honkai Star Rail will soon be on Nvidia GeForce NOW

With the official tweet from Honkai Star Rail and Nvidia GeForce NOW, the game is set to launch on the cloud service, further increasing its accessibility. Players can stream it from various devices and experience an unhindered turn-based combat system as long as they have a strong internet connection.

Moreover, Star Rail will be completely free-to-play like every other title on GeForce NOW, but frugal gamers can choose to buy the subscription services of the platform, which basically improves the FPS and streaming quality. It offers a three-tier plan at different prices, and they are as follows:

Free : $0.00

: $0.00 Priority : $9.99/month or $49.99 for six months

: $9.99/month or $49.99 for six months Ultimate: $19.99/month or $99.99 for six months

It is worth noting that the session length is limited to one hour under the free service model. While it is sufficient to do all the daily activities in Honkai Star Rail, hardcore players should consider purchasing a subscription to complete all the end-game content, quests, and events of a patch.

The official tweet has garnered quite a bit of attention from the community, and fans are likely to be curious about the title's grand debut on the cloud gaming platform. Unfortunately, the exact release date is currently unknown.

However, it is expected to launch in 2024, as the official blog from Nvidia listed Star Rail among all titles releasing this year. Fans can expect to receive a similar gameplay experience as Genshin Impact on GeForce NOW.