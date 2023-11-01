Honkai Star Rail launches Lineup Assistant Tool: How to publish teams and earn rewards

As a prominent live-service title, Honkai Star Rail offers quite a few companion applications that are designed to enhance a player’s gameplay experience. The latest launch, Lineup Assistant Tool, actively tracks Trailblazers’ Memory of Chaos progress and publishes team setups that other users can refer to.

The application is available as of November 1, 2023, and can be accessed from HoYoLAB’s tool section for Star Rail. Players are likely to use the tool to develop intricate tactics for the Memory of Chaos, given that the domain is one of the most difficult contents in the game.

Further details about how to publish the team and the associated rewards of Lineup Assistant Tools have been detailed in this article.

How to publish teams in Honkai Star Rail Lineup Assistant Tool

For starters, the Lineup Assistant Tool is only accessible via mobile devices. Hence, you must download HoYoLAB from the respective app store to share your lineups.

Use either of the two following methods to easily publish your Memory of Chaos teams.

Method 1

Head to the Battle Records under HoYoLAB’s Honkai Star Rail section. It should show your Memory of Chaos progress and the team used across every stage of the domain.

Publish line-ups via the Battle Record tool (Image via HoYoverse)

Click on “Publish via Lineup Assistant” underneath the record to conclude the process. Keep in mind that the app might take one to two hours to align with your in-game progress.

Method 2

Click on the button denoted with a plus sign within the Lineup Assistant Tool, located at the bottom of the page. Select a stage and hit “Confirm” to publish the team you used to clear it.

Honkai Star Rail Lineup Assistant Tool rewards details

HoYoverse has also set up limited-time rewards for Trailblazers who successfully publish a lineup. They will receive a personal homepage background with a Memory of Chaos theme.

Additionally, 20 random participants will be rewarded with physical merchandise. They will receive either a chibi model of either Trailblazer Stelle or Caelus in a mystery box. The names of the selected winners will be publicly disclosed, and the homepage background will be distributed via HoYoLAB accounts.

It is worth noting that the participation window for the rewards will close on November 12, 2023.

For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail, keep an eye on Sportskeeda.