Honkai Star Rail launches Twitch Stream Incentive Program: How to participate, reward details, and more

Honkai Star Rail has recently launched a new collaboration program with Twitch to extend their gratitude towards the title’s content creators. The Livestream Incentive Plan is now live, providing opportunities for streamers to win Stellar Jades and other cash prizes by showcasing their gameplay to the audience. That said, streamers must livestream their gameplay to achieve various milestones and unlock the rewards.

This article compiles everything about the latest Twitch stream program, including its participation and reward details.

How to participate in the Honkai Star Rail Livestream Incentive Program?

Participating in the ongoing Honkai Star Rail’s livestream program is quite straightforward. You need to have active accounts on Twitch and HoYoverse to proceed to the next step.

Access the official event page using this link: hoyo.link/3MHeFDAL

Click "Join Now" and link your active HoYoverse account with Twitch on the website.

Now, complete the livestream milestones to obtain the rewards.

Keep in mind that only one HoYoverse account can be paired with Twitch at a time. Moreover, you can claim each reward only once, excluding the ones rolled out via daily livestreams.

Those willing to take advantage of the opportunity to acquire some extra resources must participate in the livestream event, which expires on October 15, 2023, at 12 AM (UTC +8).

On that note, streamers will be ranked based on their performance during the event, and winners will be announced from October 20, 2023, to November 3, 2023.

Honkai Star Rail Livestream Incentive Program reward details

Daily rewards from the Livestream Incentive Program (Image via HoYoverse)

Participants will receive daily rewards for livestreaming Honkai Star Rail for specific durations.

5x Refined Aether for 30 minutes

for 30 minutes 6x Traveler’s Guide for 60 minutes

for 60 minutes 11111 Credits if anyone watches the stream for 10 minutes.

Additionally, streamers can unlock better resources for reaching the Live Stream Duration and Watch Duration Milestones.

Here are all the rewards for each livestream duration:

3 days : 360x Stellar Jades

: 360x Stellar Jades 5 days: 660x Stellar Jades

660x Stellar Jades 7 days : 960x Stellar Jades

: 960x Stellar Jades 14 days : 1000x Stellar Jades

: 1000x Stellar Jades 21 days: 1000x Stellar Jades

The official Watch Duration Milestone from the Livestream Incentive Program (Image via HoYoverse)

This way, one can obtain a total of 3980x Stellar Jades. Streamers can also receive more Jades by reaching the total watch durations listed below:

5000 minutes : 6x Lost Crystal

: 6x Lost Crystal 10,000 minutes : 360x Stellar Jades

: 360x Stellar Jades 30,000 minutes : 660x Stellar Jades

: 660x Stellar Jades 50,000 minutes : 1000x Stellar Jades

: 1000x Stellar Jades 100,000 minutes: 1000x Stellar Jades

Lastly, the winner from the streamer leaderboard will receive $6000 in cash rewards, which will be delivered between November 13 and December 13, 2023.