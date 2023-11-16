Honkai Star Rail leaks list new Simulated Universe Curios heading to version 1.6

World 8 of the Simulated Universe was introduced via Honkai Star Rail's latest update 1.5. However, new leaks indicate that more content will come to this mode in the upcoming updates. For those who prefer a different kind of gameplay to the weekly planar set farming, HoYoverse is gradually adding more content to its rogue-lite mode.

This article will provide information about some of the new Curios that will reportedly be available in the Simulated Universe with Honkai Star Rail's future updates.

Note: The content of this article is based on leaks from S*xWithDrRatio on Reddit and may change on release. Readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt.

Upcoming Curios in Honkai Star Rail version 1.6, as per leaks

Some available curios in the game (Image via Hoyoverse)

Curios are special objects in Honkai Star Rail's Simulated Universe that you receive randomly or when you defeat the two boss stages. These artifacts give you various buffs and, at times, even debuffs. Curios are one of the essential components in order to overcome the tough bosses in the Simulated Universe\

The recent leaks from Redditor u/S*xWithDrRatio indicate that there will be a new mode for the Simulated Universe called Gold and Gears, similar to the previous Swarm Disaster event. Information regarding it is still unknown, but it is expected to be released sometime in the near future. Some new Curios have also surfaced, which seem to be a part of the Gold and Gears mode in Honkai Star Rail.

The name of the curios (Image via r/HonkaiStarRail_leaks)

The leak claims that the following Curios will be released alongside the new mode:

Wish Upon a Star Price of Peace

Jellyfish on the Staircase Rationality's Fall

Indecipherable Box

Rotted Fruit of the Alien Tree

King of Sponges

Mystery Magnetism

Mechanical Heart

A-Ruan Pouch

Sealing Wax of Erudition

"Cognito Invalidater" Codebuilder "Cognito Averagifier" Communal Nexus "Ashheart" Ciphertech

"Revelrous" Rainbowmaker "Wildminder" Machine Cell

Honkai Star Rail version 1.5, named The Crepuscule Zone, has brought much fresh content to the game, including a new Trailblaze continuance quest, relic and planar ornament sets, and enemies. The first banner is running as of now, and players can use it to obtain the new 5-star Abundance character Huohuo and her signature Lightcone.

The second part of the banners or the event warp will be available later. It will bring in two new characters as well as the game's second rerun banner with Silver Wolf.