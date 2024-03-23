Honkai Star Rail leaks: More Sam kit details and rumors

A new Honkai Star Rail leak has appeared online, reporting Sam’s potential kit as a playable character. The mysterious Stellaron Hunter has been on the community’s radar since being featured in The Jepella Rebellion Myriad Celestia Trailer. While there have been several leaks covering his gameplay, the latest of them (from a credible third-party source, HomDGCat) expands more on Sam’s potential abilities, Eidolons, and more.

This article further details Sam’s leaked kit in Honkai Star Rail.

Disclaimer: The following information is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Honkai Star Rail leaks hints at more Sam kit details

Sam’s kit leaks in Honkai Star Rail suggest he will be a Destruction character from the Fire roster. According to HomDGCat, the following are his potential abilities:

Basic ATK : Deals Fire DMG to a single target.

: Deals Fire DMG to a single target. Enhanced Basic ATK : Restores own HP and unleashes damage on a target.

: Restores own HP and unleashes damage on a target. Skill : Consumes own HP to deal Fire DMG on an enemy. If the opponent's weakness is broken, he regenerates some Energy.

: Consumes own HP to deal Fire DMG on an enemy. If the opponent's weakness is broken, he regenerates some Energy. Enhanced Skill : Heals himself while inflicting damage on multiple enemies. He also deals extra Fire DMG and advances his own action when a target's weakness is broken. This enhanced ability will be considered his Ultimate.

: Heals himself while inflicting damage on multiple enemies. He also deals extra Fire DMG and advances his own action when a target's weakness is broken. This enhanced ability will be considered his Ultimate. Ultimate: Upon activating this ability, Sam can dispel all debuffs on himself and enter the Primary Combustion State, where his actions are advanced forward by 100%. He further summons a Cooldown Kernel on the action bar. He exits his empowered state when the kernel takes action.

Upon activating this ability, Sam can dispel all debuffs on himself and enter the Primary Combustion State, where his actions are advanced forward by 100%. He further summons a Cooldown Kernel on the action bar. He exits his empowered state when the kernel takes action. Technique: Enters a special state where he can move swiftly without getting spotted by the enemy. He can also block all incoming attacks and inflict Fire Weakness on all targets upon entering battle.

Sam will likely have access to three distinct Talents in Honkai Star Rail as specified below:

Primary Combustion : Sam’s SPD increases by a fixed value when he enters this state. He will also obtain a DMG boost based on his Break Effect. Additionally, his Basic ATK and Skill will switch to the enhanced version upon entering the Primary Combustion.

: Sam’s SPD increases by a fixed value when he enters this state. He will also obtain a DMG boost based on his Break Effect. Additionally, his Basic ATK and Skill will switch to the enhanced version upon entering the Primary Combustion. Scorched Barrier : Reduces DMG taken, which is amplified under the enhanced state.

: Reduces DMG taken, which is amplified under the enhanced state. Luminous Fireflies: Regenerates Energy based on Sam’s HP changes.

Sam Eidolon rumors explored

Sam also appeared as a boss during the Penacony Trailblaze Mission (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are Sam’s Eidolons per leaks from HomDGCat:

Eidolon 1 : Sam applies Fire Weakness to the central target when casting the Enhanced SKill.

: Sam applies Fire Weakness to the central target when casting the Enhanced SKill. Eidolon 2 : When Sam receives a buff, it will linger on him for an extra turn.

: When Sam receives a buff, it will linger on him for an extra turn. Eidolon 4 : The action of Cooldown Kernel will be delayed when Sam defeats an enemy in Primary Combustion state.

: The action of Cooldown Kernel will be delayed when Sam defeats an enemy in Primary Combustion state. Eidolon 6: When Sam’s turn ends while in Primary Combustion state, he gains a Heavenly Fire stack, which increases damage from his Ultimate.

This sums up the latest rumors about Sam’s kit. You can also check out our article on Honkai Star Rail character skin leaks.