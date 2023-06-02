Honkai Star Rail Silver Wolf trailer - Easter eggs, what to expect, and more

Honkai Star Rail has dropped a brand new trailer for Silver Wolf preceding her release in version 1.1, which is expected to go live on June 7, 2023. The video showcased her in-game visuals, alongside a couple of Honkai Impact 3rd Easter eggs, creating a buzz for fans who are eager for her arrival. Considering how her abilities apply numerous debuffs on enemies, she is expected to be the next meta support in the game.

This article will break down every notable element highlighted in the Silver Wolf trailer from Honkai Star Rail.

Silver Wolf spotted playing Honkai Impact 3rd in her new trailer from Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse is renowned for adding Easter eggs in its content and this time it showcased Silver Wolf playing Honkai Impact 3rd at the beginning of her trailer. It also highlighted how she ignores Kafka’s messages while engulfed in the activity, staying true to her personality as an avid gamer. In fact, during the version 1.1 livestream, her voice actor revealed that she considers the universe as another game to win.

Another important reference from the video is how Silver Wolf was using the Haxor Bunny Bronya during her playtime, which greatly resembles her design in Honkai Star Rail.

Given how both the characters share uncanny visual and professional similarities, many fans believe that they are the same person. However, it is important to note that the developer has not come up with an official announcement regarding their connections.

Silver Wolf's first appearance in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

On the contrary, Silver Wolf has been confirmed to be a Quantum support character in the game. As a follower of the Nihility Path, she can apply numerous debuffs on her enemies.

To be specific, players can use her skill to deliver Weakness from a random ally’s element onto a target and further reduce their defense. Additionally, they can use her ultimate to apply Entangled to delay the opponent's action, which is an indispensable effect to use in turn-based combat.

Overall, she is likely to be a top contender for the Honkai Star Rail's meta list. The assortment of specified debuff and status effects from her abilities renders her useful against any difficult boss content in the game. Moreover, she will enable the coveted mono-elemental team composition, applying a specific weakness that will help F2P players with limited access to characters.

Silver Wolf will be a great addition to the limited Quantum line-up as she is expected to age well as a support character.

