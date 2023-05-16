Honkai Star Rail Swirl of Heavenly Spear Event Wrap - Release date, all featured characters, and more

The Swirl of Heavenly Spear Event Wrap is coming to Honkai Star Rail, and it has been officially confirmed by developers miHoYo via the game's official Twitter account. Once it goes live, all players will have a great chance at obtaining Jing Yuan for their respective teams. The 5-star character will have boosted chance as part of the banner as well. However, there's more to it, and the developers have handed out important details before the banner goes live.

Players will also have boosted chance for three 4-star characters, and one of them is Yukong. With so much at stake, let's look at all the important details surrounding the Swirl of Heavenly Spear Event Wrap and how Honkai Star Rail players can make the most of them.

The Swirl of Heavenly Spear Event Wrap will surely become a major attraction for Honkai Star Rail players

The Honkai Star Rail community has been eager for Jing Yuan since the first news of his potential appearance was leaked. The lightning character will be obtainable in the game from the Swirl of Heavenly Spear Event Wrap. Players can try to obtain him starting tomorrow, May 17, when the warp banner goes live in the game.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

■ Event Duration

2023/05/17 18:00:00 - 2023/06/06 14:59:00(server time)



During the event, the drop rate of the limited 5-star character Jing Yuan (The Erudition: Lightning) will be boosted.

Learn More:



#HonkaiStarRail Swirl of Heavenly Spear Event Warp■ Event Duration2023/05/17 18:00:00 - 2023/06/06 14:59:00(server time)During the event, the drop rate of the limited 5-star character Jing Yuan (The Erudition: Lightning) will be boosted.Learn More: hoyo.link/a25pCGAd Swirl of Heavenly Spear Event Warp■ Event Duration2023/05/17 18:00:00 - 2023/06/06 14:59:00(server time)During the event, the drop rate of the limited 5-star character Jing Yuan (The Erudition: Lightning) will be boosted.Learn More: hoyo.link/a25pCGAd#HonkaiStarRail https://t.co/6fjeDXMXBY

It will remain available until June 6, 2023, and will require special Star Rail passes. You can buy these passes directly from the store with Stellar Jades or earn them via in-game achievements. Each pull on the event banner will require one special Star Rail pass, and they cost 160 Stellar Jades each.

When you open the Swirl of Heavenly Spear Event Wrap and get a 5-star character, there's a 50% chance for it to be Jing Yuan. The pity rate is at 90 pulls, and it will also carry over from the ongoing Seele banner. As mentioned, this is the best chance to get Jing Yuan in Honkai Star Rail.

He's not the only character worth pulling the banner, as the 4-star characters of Yukong, March 7th, and Sushang will also have boosted chances. Of all three, Yukong will certainly be the most sought-after, given that she's becoming a playable character for the first time. Her leaked kit had indicated that she would play the support role in the game. However, it remains to be seen how true the rumors turn out to be true following her debut.

Poll : 0 votes