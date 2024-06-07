Honkai Star Rail teases 7 new upcoming characters in 2.3 livestream

The highly anticipated Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream has officially concluded, and it showcased the major contents of the next patch, including the fresh banners and events. HoYoverse also went the extra mile during the telecast to tease some new upcoming characters who primarily belong to the Xianzhou Alliance. This might indicate how the Astral Express crew could potentially revisit the planet.

Regardless, players are excited about the forthcoming entities, as they will likely expand the playable roster or at least provide a significant contribution to the story. Here's a look at all the seven new characters teased in the recent livestream event.

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream teases new upcoming characters

The Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream came to a surprising conclusion, with the host officially teasing seven new upcoming characters. It appears that the Xianzhou Wardance is about to commence, which is an important festival on the planet’s calendar.

Listed below are all the Xianzhou delegation members that will appear at the ceremony, per the official reveal:

Xianzhou Yaoqing delegation

Feixiao

Jiaoqiu

Moze

Xianzhou Zhuming delegation

Huaiyan

Yunli

Xianzhou Luofu delegation

Lingsha

Legendary new swordmaster (anonymous)

HoYoverse has yet to reveal the final contender on the list, but based on the official information, it is clear that she is an exceptionally gifted swordmaster. As of writing this article, there’s no official confirmation about whether all these individuals will become playable.

So far, the community has witnessed the official artwork reveal of Jiaoqiu and Yunli in the 2.4 drip marketing campaign. So, it's only a matter of time before they set foot on the playable roster via the limited-time banners.

Hopefully, more information about the teased characters will be unveiled in patch 2.3, which will launch globally on June 19, 2024. For those out of the loop, the update features Firefly and Jade as 5-star units.

Follow Sportskeeda’s Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

