Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 Nameless Honour: Release date, possible rewards, cost, and more

As one of the recurring features in Honkai Star Rail, the Nameless Honor will refresh in update 1.1, which is scheduled for release tomorrow. The title’s battle pass features various in-game resources and Star Rail Passes as rewards, obtainable at their respective levels. While players can access its free rewards by default, the battle pass has a premium version, unlocking quite a few extra goodies for $9.99.

Follow on to learn every bit of detail about the Nameless Honor for version 1.1 of Honkai Star Rail.

Everything about the Honkai Star Rail 1.1 battle pass

Since Honkai Star Rail 1.1 is expected to drop on June 7 at 11 am (UTC+8), the new Nameless Honor will likely be available with the update. Trailblazers must complete various daily and weekly objectives to reach Level 50 on the battle pass and acquire all its rewards.

As mentioned, players can also purchase its premium segment for $9.99 to unlock additional rewards listed below.

1,240,000 Credits

20x Lost Crystal

210x Refined Aether

210 Traveller’s Guide

6x Fuel

4x Gift of the Pathstriders

3x Grand Gift of the Pathstriders

200x Relic Remains

2x Tracks of Destiny

680x Stellar Jade

4x Star Rail Special Passes

Treasure of the Starry Seas

It is worth noting that the Treasure of the Starry Seas lets you choose one of the following Light Cones, which are exclusive to the Honkai Star Rail battle pass:

Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds : Applies a random, non-stackable buff to all allies whenever the wearer takes action.

: Applies a random, non-stackable buff to all allies whenever the wearer takes action. Nowhere to Run : Increases the equipping character’s ATK and restores HP when they defeat an enemy.

: Increases the equipping character’s ATK and restores HP when they defeat an enemy. Warmth Shortens Cold Nights : Increases the wearer’s HP and restores allies' health on activating their skills or basic attack.

: Increases the wearer’s HP and restores allies' health on activating their skills or basic attack. We Will Meet Again : By using Basic ATK or Skill, the wearer deals additional damage to a random enemy.

: By using Basic ATK or Skill, the wearer deals additional damage to a random enemy. Return to Darkness : Provides CRIT Rate to the equipping character, and their crit hits have a chance to dispel a buff from an enemy.

: Provides CRIT Rate to the equipping character, and their crit hits have a chance to dispel a buff from an enemy. This Is Me!: Increases the wearer’s DEF, and their Ultimate deals extra damage based on the specified stat.

Increases the wearer’s DEF, and their Ultimate deals extra damage based on the specified stat. Today Is Another Peaceful Day: On entering the battle, the wearer deals extra damage based on their maximum energy.

Free Nameless Honor Rewards

Here is a list of all the free rewards to collect from the Honkai Star Rail battle pass:

310,000 Credits

42x Adventure Logs

42x Refined Aether

42x Traveller’s Guide

30x Condensed Aether

6x Fuel

1x Self Modeling Resin

2x Tracks of Destiny

5x Star Rail Passes

Those willing to rush their Nameless Honor progress can purchase the Nameless Medal for $19.99. It unlocks an extra 10 levels on the battle pass and provides two profile icons and five fuels.

