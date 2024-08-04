Honkai Impact 3rd Vita kit leaks: Rarity, element, gameplay, and more

Recent Honkai Impact 3rd Vita leaks via reliable leakers like Dim have showcased how the upcoming Valkyrie will perform in the game. She was introduced as an NPC but is set to debut as a playable character soon with the game’s 7.8 update. The new set of Honkai Impact 3rd Vita leaks showcased her animation, as well as dropped hints on how her kit will function and what element she will use.

This article will go over all the new information regarding everything you will need to know about Honkai Impact 3rd Vita kit leaks.

Note: This article contains datamined information by reliable Genshin/ Honkai leaker Dim. Some things may differ in the final release of Vita.

Honkai Impact 3rd Vita leaks: Kit, element, and rarity

The new set of Honkai Impact 3rd Vita leaks highlights that she will be an S-rank Valkyrie, using Lightning as her element. She will have two modes of attack, and her animation indicates that she will use a mech during battle. Below you can find a list of all known information regarding her kit.

Basic Attack

Attacks enemies using her Divine Ring or Mech.

Normal Mode: On the ground or in the air, tap the ATK button to unleash a 4-sequence attack

Sequence 1: Deals 340% ATK of Lightning DMG.

Sequence 2: Deals 150%x2 ATK of Lightning DMG.

Sequence 3: Deals 180%+50%x9 ATK of Lightning DMG.

Sequence 4: Deals 420% ATK of Lightning DMG.

Mech Mode: Tap the ATK button on the ground or in the air to unleash a 4-sequence attack

Sequence 1: Deals 170%x3 ATK of Lightning DMG, recovers 9 Charge.

Sequence 2: Deals 70%x7 ATK of Lightning DMG, recovers 21 Charge.

Sequence 3: Deals 55%x10 ATK of Lightning DMG, recovers 40 Charge.

Sequence 4: Deals 600% ATK of Lightning DMG, recovers 90 Charge

Special - Fist of Annihilation

In Mech Mode, when the Charge is full, hold the ATK button to consume all Charge stacks. Vita commands the mech to crush her enemies with its fists, dealing a total of 2000% ATK of Lightning DMG. She is invincible while charging the skill.

Combo Skill 1: Increases Lightning DMG dealt by Combo ATK by 20.0% and increases Elemental Breach by 8.0%.

Combo Skill 2: Each time Combo ATK is unleashed during Mech Mode, the Ultimate gains an additional 800% ATK of Lightning DMG, stacking up to 2 times

These stacks are cleared when the Ultimate ends.

Ultimate

Normal Mode: Tapping the Ultimate skill will let Vita enter Mech Mode, and this will change the attack style. She is invincible during this state and triggers a Time-frozen Domain. Mech Mode lasts up to 18 seconds, with no SP cost or cooldown to enter this mode.

Mech Mode: Tapping the Ultimate skill will allow you to fully power up the mech and pinpoint an area. You will unleash a powerful attack aimed at the designated coordinates, dealing a total of 800% ATK of Lightning DMG. Vita is invincible during this state and triggers a Time-frozen Domain.

Honkai Impact 3rd Vita Gameplay leaks

The Honkai Impact 3rd Vita leaks via Dim also showcased animations for the upcoming Valkyrie. She has a distinctive playstyle, where she can summon a mecha that deals damage. Her attacks will also change during her mecha mode, where instead of attacking with her Astral Ring, she will summon lasers that target enemies.

This mode likely has two sets of animations, where she will first use a planetary laser cannon to devastate enemies and then another set of lasers will be followed by the mech slamming its fist and dealing damage before Vita reverts to a normal state.

