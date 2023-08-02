Honkai Star Rail is the newest free-to-play RPG from developer HoYoverse. The game has rapidly grown in popularity since its initial release on April 26, 2023, and regularly offers a multitude of prizes. A new giveaway, courtesy of Alienware, is now offering players a chance to redeem 30 Stellar Jades for free — but with a catch.

Read on to learn more about this event, how to participate in it, and get the aforementioned rewards.

Honkai Star Rail x Alienware giveaway event includes 30 Stellar Jades for first 1,000+ participants

The Honkai Star Rail x Alienware giveaway event webpage (Image via Alienware Arena)

The event, courtesy of Alienware Arena, offers players the following in-game items:

30 Stellar Jade

1x Refined Aether

1x Traveler’s Guide

To get these rewards, you will need to head to this URL: https://www.alienwarearena.com/ucf/show/2168954/boards/contest-and-giveaways-global/Giveaway/honkai-star-rail-30-stellar-jade-pack-giveaway. After that, you can follow these steps:

1. You must create an Alienware Arena account if you don't already have one as a prerequisite.

2. Once on the aforementioned webpage, click on the GET KEY option to generate your unique code.

3. Next, head on to https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift to open the Code Redemption webpage.

4. Login with your HoYoverse account before proceeding further.

5. Next, select the correct Server for your account. Confirm it using the character nickname tab below.

6. Paste the previously generated Redemption Code into the third box and click on the Redeem option.

7. The rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox within a few minutes, after which they can be used as and when required.

The Code Redemption webpage (Image via HoYoverse)

It should be kept in mind that this Honkai Star Rail x Alienware giveaway event holds a limited number of codes. This is why you must make haste in redeeming them before they ultimately expire. Furthermore, each code is limited to one account and must be claimed in version 1.2.

The 30 free Stellar Jade are sure to be useful for players in the upcoming character banner featuring 5-star unit Kafka. For more Honkai Star Rail news and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.