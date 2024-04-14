Honkai Star Rail x Dan Heng themed merchandise officially revealed

The community is up for a ride as the Honkai Star Rail x Dan Heng-themed clothing line is set to be released soon. From jackets to shoulder bags, the exclusive merchandise will capture the aesthetic of the former Astral Express member. Interested fans should know that his goodies will be available for pre-order on April 17, 2024.

It is worth noting that HoYoverse has provided retail rights to Tmall, a popular Chinese e-commerce platform, so it is essential to know the language to navigate through the webpage.

That said, let’s have a close look at all the Honkai Star Rail’s Dan Heng-themed apparel and accessories.

Honkai Star Rail reveals Dan Heng-themed merchandise collections

Dan Heng is a fan-favorite 4-star character in Honkai Star Rail, considering that newcomers get his copy for free. HoYoverse has certainly jazzed up his in-game model, and his merchandise appears to be trendy as well.

The officials have previously launched clothing lines for Genshin Impact characters, which raises expectations for the upcoming apparel.

The official information regarding the Dan Heng-themed merchandise has been presented below:

New Product : Dan Heng Impression series

: Dan Heng Impression series Pre-order starting date and time : April 17, 2024 at 8 pm (UTC+8)

: April 17, 2024 at 8 pm (UTC+8) Where to buy : Tmall

: Tmall Number of items: Five types, including jackets, jeans, necklaces, and more.

Items available to purchase

Here are all the five Honkai Star Rail Dan Heng-themed apparel and accessories, along with their specifications:

Jacket

Dan Heng-themed jacket (Image via HoYoverse)

Fabric Composition : 94% polyester fiber, 6% spandex

: 94% polyester fiber, 6% spandex Lining Composition : 100% polyester fiber

: 100% polyester fiber Checkered Patchwork : 65% polyester fiber, 34% cotton, 1% polyester thin fiber

: 65% polyester fiber, 34% cotton, 1% polyester thin fiber Purple Patchwork: 78% cotton, 22% polyester fiber

As the image shows, it is a long jacket with a black and green accent over the white fabric. It perfectly resembles the one Dan Heng wears in Star Rail.

Crossbody bag

Dan Heng-themed crossbody bag (Image via HoYoverse)

Product Material : PU leather

: PU leather Fabric Composition : 100% polyester fiber

: 100% polyester fiber Lining Composition: 100% polyester fiber

The collection also features Dan Heng-themed crossbody bags with a compact design. The accessory also has a black, green, and white color scheme, which aligns with his aesthetic.

Ear cuffs and necklace

Dan Heng-themed ear cuffs and necklace (Image via HoYoverse)

The base material for each of the items is copper, while the decorations are made with resin. The cat’s eye stone has been used as one of the accessories for the ear cuffs.

Sweater

Dan Heng-themed sweater (Image via HoYoverse)

This is an all black half-zip collar sweater containing patterns of clouds, like the one present in Dan Heng’s official artwork. The fabric of the apparel contains 79% cotton, 14% polyester fiber, and 7% spandex.

Jeans

Dan Heng-themed jeans (Image via HoYoverse)

The collection is complete with jeans with Dan Heng’s elements added to their design. Its fabric composition comprises 98% cotton and only 2% spandex.

Keep an eye on Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.