"Hopefully someone will take her to the ER": Viewers react to Twitch streamer JustaMinx's seemingly drunken episode

Rebecca "JustaMinx" has gone viral after a clip from her latest livestream, in which she seemed inebriated, left viewers concerned. The content creator has previously opened up about her problematic relationship with drinking. She has been involved in a number of incidents related to the issue in the past.

The Irish streamer went live on her Twitch channel on March 13, 2024, and talked about abuse while slurring her words. The VOD has since been made unavailable, but clips where she admitted to being drunk have already been shared on social media platforms, like Reddit, where viewers have expressed the need to get her some medical aid.

After almost an hour, one Redditor reported that JustaMinx had called her father after appearing to almost pass out on the broadcast. They expressed hope that someone would take her to the hospital:

"Her dad seems to be on the phone with her, hopefully someone will take her to the ER"

Comment byu/MentalDespairing from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Others noted that being that drunk on stream should be grounds for being banned by Twitch.

Comment byu/MentalDespairing from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

JustaMinx seems to have had yet another drunked episode on Twitch stream

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time that JustaMinx has faced issues with drinking alcohol on a livestream. In March 2023, she got banned by Twitch a few days after getting very drunk on a broadcast. The Amazon-owned platform allows its content creators to partake in alcohol while they are live but cautions them to practice moderation.

JustaMinx herself seemed to have an adverse reaction to the incident, even posting on X that she would quit days before the ban.

Expand Tweet

However, about a week later, she was in the midst of yet another scandal after getting hospitalized following the Streamer Awards 2023 after-party. Many content creators present at the event spoke on the matter, with the organizer and host QTCinderella publicly calling her out for breaking a promise not to drink at the event.

A few months ago, in January, JustaMinx revealed that her neighbors found her passed out in a post on her alternate X account @MinxMore. She went on to blame lack of sleep for the incident, causing a lot of concern among her viewers.

With this in mind, her stream on March 13, 2024, has naturally raised a lot of eyebrows. Here are some general reactions to the incident from Reddit:

Comment byu/MentalDespairing from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/MentalDespairing from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/MentalDespairing from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/MentalDespairing from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/MentalDespairing from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

The streamer has yet to publicly talk about the incident. However, according to some viewers, she did seem well enough to end her broadcast before seeking medical help.