Horizon: Call of the Mountain gets new gameplay footage at the Game Awards 2022

Horizon: Call of the Mountain is the latest entry from Guerilla Games, following this year’s massively successful Horizon Forbidden West.

Sony finally shared some new gameplay footage for their next title at The Game Awards 2022, which shows tons of action and teases the title’s many machine types. Call of the Mountain has been confirmed as a launch title for the PSVR 2, which is set to be released on February 22, 2023.

While the latest teaser didn’t reveal much, it did show how the snow-filled areas of the game’s map will look, along with the attributes of some of the machines that players might find there. No human characters were shown, but the familiar faces of many robot variants from the last two games were present.

Let’s take a look at the latest news about Horizon: Call of the Mountain, and what it means for the franchise.

Players return to the future with more gameplay from Horizon: Call of the Mountain

The new gameplay clip from the Horizon PSVR 2 title starts off with the player entering a clearing in a snow-filled and mountainous forest. This is a biome that they are well-accustomed to due to the fact that both Horizon games have detailed sections with snowy areas comprising of forests, cliffs, and valleys.

However, the first-person VR camera view of a world that has always been viewed in the third person is an exciting sight for fans to witness.

The protagonist of Horizon: Call of the Mountain has already been revealed to be a new character named Ryas, a former Shadow Carja member who is captured by Carja forces and sent on a mission to investigate a new threat to their kingdom.

During their trek, however, Ryas comes across some wreckage and is confronted by a Shellwalker that jumps into their path with a burst of electricity. These are medium-sized machines that belong to the transport class of robots in the Horizon universe.

The next shot gives players a look at one of the most annoying machine types in the game: Glinthawks.

They seem to be fighting the airborne machines while traveling along a pathway that presumably leads to a mountainous location of some sort. Multiple waterfalls can be seen in the background as the players attempt to block the icy attacks of the vicious vulture-like Glinthawks.

The next few scenes give viewers a glimpse at the combat of Horizon: Call of the Mountain. The player is seen fighting a Fire Bellowback, along with the aforementioned Shellwalker using a bow, and dodging melee attacks from both, as well as some Watchers and a Scrapper.

This points to the combat not being very different from the Horizon games, with the only difference being the switch from third-person to first-person VR. The teaser ends with a glorious shot of a Stormbird perched on top of some sort of a mountain made of metal as it causes a colossal burst of lightning to drown out the surrounding valley.

