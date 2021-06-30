How to add and play with friends in Mario Golf: Super Rush

Like many Nintendo Switch games, Mario Golf: Super Rush is better when played with friends, since there's a little bit of friendly competition.

Playing Mario Golf: Super Rush solo is certainly an option, but many players will want to find a multiplayer section within the game. After all, golf is always more fun with friends. Although the multiplayer option isn't instantly visible to find within the game, it isn't too difficult either. Mario Golf includes both global and local online options for players to choose from.

Starting a multiplayer game in Mario Golf: Super Rush

There is no specific multiplayer menu or section when going into Mario Golf: Super Rush. Instead, there is a separate section when beginning a round of golf.

To initiate online multiplayer, players will first need to select "Play Golf." Once they select that option, there are other modes to choose from including "Network Play." To play multiplayer, "Network Play" is the option that should be selected. Another prompt will be displayed asking players to either choose "Online Play" or "Local Play."

When players choose "Online Play" they will be given player number options or if they'd like to queue with a partner. Additionally, there is an option to either host a game or search for an online session. Whether players look for an online session or to host one, the rules of the matches can be altered, and once everything is set up, an ID will be provided to find a room in an online game.

If players don't have the Nintendo Switch online service, or they simply want to play in person with friends, then the "Local Play" option is best. Unlike the online option, if players choose to play locally, they will need enough controllers for everyone to play on the same Switch.

Setting up a local game of Mario Golf: Super Rush is nearly the same as the online option. Select "Local Play" after choosing "Play Golf" and "Network Play" rather than the "Online Play" option. Players will again be able to alter the rules and add additional players to their round of golf.

So far, Mario Golf: Super Rush has received a few good reviews and Switch players are looking for more ways to play the game. The guide should at least provide some insight into how to do so.

