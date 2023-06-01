“How is that a bannable offense?” - Mizkif criticizes Twitch for banning Alinity, claims the decision was motivated by advertisers

Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif," who has a longstanding connection with Natalia "Alinity," took to his stream to express his discontentment with the platform's decision to suspend her. Alinity was recently suspended on Twitch, and the reason behind the ban was allegedly due to her "twerking" during one of her streams.

However, Mizkif strongly believes that the ban was unjust, as he considers the clip in question to be rather tame. He argued that there is significantly more explicit content on other streams that seem to go unpunished. He iterated:

"How is that a bannable offense?”

Mizkif believes Twitch is making decisions to appease advertisers

Mizkif addressed the suspension on his YouTube channel, discussing the ensuing drama and expressing his opinion that the ban didn't seem justified. He described the clip in question as:

"A very mild clip. It doesn't make sense why she was banned for this, and people are pissed."

(Timestamp: 01:13)

He continued:

"So Alinity twerking got banned for three days, but meanwhile, one of my favorite fireplaces in the world xoAeriel can stream this (shows a clip of the streamer exposed) just because she's near a pool."

He proceeded to speculate that advertisers may have played a role in the ban, stating the following:

"Girls on in this section (Hot Tubs and Pool) and guys as well basically can just do whatever they want as long as they're somewhat near a pool, and what Twitch did is they basically put all these people into the section, and this is more of the 18+ area."

The streamer further stated his belief that the sole reason for Twitch banning Alinity (despite her mild twerking in the clip) was to appease advertisers. He insinuated that if she had been streaming in the "Hot Tub and Pools" category, she would not have faced a suspension.

Alinity @Alinity Clip that got me banned. The irony. Clip that got me banned. The irony. https://t.co/6MZlLTCU5p

He concluded his YouTube video by suggesting that perhaps Alinity's suspension was a result of her pushing the boundaries or having personal conflicts with someone within Twitch (08:50).

Here's what the fans said

The streamer's YouTube clip received a host of comments. Here are some of the top ones:

Fans give their take on the video (Image via Mizkif/YouTube)

Alinity's suspension from Twitch was lifted after a duration of approximately one day and two hours.

