"How can they make their creators stay?" - Adin Ross and xQc speculate that Twitch is supposedly removing Twitch Prime

Kick streamer Adin Ross and Felix "xQc" recently joined a Discord conversation to discuss the potential removal of Prime subscriptions on Twitch. While there's no concrete confirmation on that, the Amazon-owned platform is set to shift to a fixed-rate model for Prime Gaming subscriptions based on the subscriber's country by June 2024.

The potential removal of Prime subscriptions, however, may lead to an increase in ad time for viewers who won't be able to utilize their Prime accounts to subscribe to streamers. Reflecting on this, Adin remarked:

"How can they make their creators stay?"

"That's gonna be really bad" - xQc and Adin Ross comment on the potential removal of Twitch Prime Subs

Following their viral IRL stream earlier this week, xQc and Adin Ross reunited once more, this time engaging in a Discord call alongside fellow streamers Livingston "DJ Akademiks" and Josh "YourRAGE," who is also a Kick streamer.

During the conversation, Adin asked about xQc's thoughts regarding the possible removal of Twitch Prime subscriptions from the platform. xQc replied:

"That's gonna be really bad because it also means that at the same time, Amazon is boosting the ads per hour people have to put in for contracts. People used to think that three (minutes of ad) is a disaster, and now they are going for four-and-a-half minutes an hour and as they go further, they remove Prime, it'll probably skyrocket to five, five-and-a-half, six (minutes). So if you think about it, without Prime people will have six minutes of ads per hour."

Adin, too, added to this conversation, stating:

"Now chat, every average Twitch stream is going to be an hour, and six minutes of ad and you can't sub with your crown, no Amazon Prime. So, it's at this point, what do you do?"

He went on to say:

"As a Twitch content creator, they keep declining. How can they make their creators stay? They can't offer them any long-time deals. It's like, what's the point...seriously though, Josh (YourRAGE), if you are a creator on Twitch, who can you expect to make money?"

Here's what the fans said

The clip was shared by Felix's clips channel on YouTube. Here are some of the notable reactions there:

Fans react to the streamers' discussion (Image via YouTube)

Currently, there is no confirmation regarding the removal of Amazon Prime subscriptions on Twitch. Any updates on this matter are expected to be disclosed by the current CEO, Dan Clancy.