Encountering a Shiny in Pokemon GO is one of the most satisfying aspects of the mobile game.

More and more Shiny variants are added or unlocked as the game goes on. Makuhita is one of those and the chance of catching a Shiny version is a bit boosted at this point in time.

This is due to the Pokemon GO Rivals' Week event that is currently happening. Several Pokemon have been given the spotlight, with their Shiny form available. Makuhita plays a huge part in Rivals' Week.

How to catch Shiny Makuhita in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO Rivals' Week is focusing on the rivalries that some creatures have with each other in the wild. An example of that is Seviper and Zangoose, while another is Makuhita and Meditite.

With the increased encounters, chances of catching a Shiny Makuhita go way up. The Shiny form of this Fighting-type is red in the normal black areas, including its gloves and the scarf-like area around its neck.

Pokemon GO trainers can see where a Makuhita may be spawning nearby, so safely head to that location and choose to encounter it. There is a solid chance it could be a Shiny Makuhita.

Activating an Incense will also help greatly by drawing many different Pokemon to the in-game character. It could create opportunities for many Makuhita to appear and again, any one of those could be Shiny.

Makuhita can also spawn from Eggs during Pokemon GO Rivals' Week. There is a chance that the Egg hatched Makuhita can be Shiny. Truly, like with any Shiny, it all depends on luck and circumstance.

Once a Shiny Makuhita is caught, players can evolve it into a Shiny Hariyama for just 50 Candy. Shiny Hariyama gains a red and purple color scheme rather than its normal red and yellow one.