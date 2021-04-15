Catching Hitmontop in Pokemon GO can be both elusive and tricky.

Hitmontop is a Fighting-type with a Max CP of 2,156. The strongest moveset is Counter and Close Combat. That gives it a pair of amazing Fighting-type moves to deal damage against Normal, Rock, Steel, Ice, and Dark-types in Pokemon GO.

Obtaining Hitmontop to be able to put it to use is a different story. It can be found in the wild and has been previously found in Tier 2 Raids. However, the best bet is to add one to your Pokemon GO collection via evolution.

How to get Hitmontop in Pokemon GO

Hitmontop is part of the Tyrogue family. Just like in the main series Pokemon games, Pokemon GO gives Tyrogue three evolution chances, depending on its stats. That makes it easy to know which Pokemon Tyrogue will evolve into.

I just found my first ever Hitmontop.... randomly in the wild.... #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/EtYrkJ4Q6j — luca ✨ (@lucanovvyGO) April 2, 2021

Hitmonchan will be the result if its Attack is higher than the other stats. For Hitmonlee, its Defense needs to be higher than the other stats. Lastly, to obtain Hitmontop in Pokemon GO, trainers need to evolve a Tyrogue with the highest stat being its HP.

If all the stats are the same or a couple of them are, then the evolution will be random. A perfect Tyrogue will have a 1-in-3 chance of becoming Hitmontop. So getting Hitmontop is just luck .

We're excited to share that all Trainers will now be able to see which Pokémon may hatch from Eggs in their Inventory! Tap an Egg to see a list of possible Pokémon and their rarity level. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) April 7, 2021

Hatching Tyrogue from an Egg is the best chance of owning one. Unfortunately, its stat distribution will be random so you just have to hope it has a higher HP than Attack and Defense. The bright side is that Niantic is introducing a way to see what an Egg may become before incubating it.

Once a Tyrogue is obtained with a higher HP stat than the others in Pokemon GO, trainers will need 25 Tyrogue Candies. It is needed to evolve it no matter which of the three evolutions it may end up being.