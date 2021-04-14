Nidoking is a very powerful Pokemon across the anime and the games, including Pokemon GO.

It is a super intimidating creature from the original 151 Kanto Pokdex. In Pokemon GO, it is a go-to Pokemon to battle against Gyms and Raids, as well as to leave in a Gym to defend.

Like every Pokemon, though, Nidoking has its vulnerabilities. As a Ground/Poison-type, there are a handful of solid counters in Pokemon GO that will ensure a victory over Nidoking in any situation.

What are Nidoking's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

As a Ground/Poison-type, Nidoking has a decent amount of weaknesses, mainly Water, Ice, Psychic, and Ground-type attacks. There are several Pokemon in Pokemon GO that can learn a combination of these attacks in order to deal serious damage to Nidoking.

Landorus

Landorus, in its Therian Forme, is a massive threat to Nidoking. It can receive a Same Type Attack Bonus with Ground-type moves and even learn a Psychic-type move. Move combinations against Nidoking are Extrasensory/Earth Power, Mud Shot/Earthquake, or Extrasensory/Earthquake. Those are two moves that will hurt Nidoking badly in Pokemon GO.

Mamoswine

Mamoswine is a Ground/Ice-type Pokemon. Therefore, it can have two STAB maneuvers that will absolutely demolish Nidoking. Move combinations, of course, with Fast first and Charged Second, are Mud Slap/Avalanche and Powder Snow/Avalanche. A strong and well-trained Mamoswine should have no problem battling a Nidoking.

Clawitzer

Clawitzer is a surprising choice to battle Nidoking in Pokemon GO. Give it a moveset of Water Gun and Crabhammer, It isn't as effective as some of the other Pokemon available and their movesets, but it gets the job done. That is because not many would expect a Clawitzer.

Nidoking

Nidoking is a great counter against another Nidoking in Pokemon GO. Its quick moves aren't spectacular, but it can learn Iron Tail. Iron Tail is a Fast Attack that Nidoking learns that it does not resist against. In terms of Charged Attacks, Earthquake and Earth Power are there to deal insane supereffective damage.