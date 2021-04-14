Electabuzz is regarded as one of the most unpredictable Pokemon, a character trait that translates well in Pokemon GO.

Electabuzz is a wild creature that exudes intimidation. In Pokemon GO, it can be beneficial even without evolving into the even crazier Electric-type, Electivire.

Electabuzz is only weak to Ground-type attacks and resists Steel, Electric, and Flying in Pokemon GO. Its best moveset in the mobile game focuses on its strengths to defeat creatures weak to its own attacks.

The best moveset for Electabuzz in Pokemon GO

Pokemon in Pokemon GO attacks differently when controlled by the AI than when the player controls them.

That means the best option for attacking a Gym, PVP Battles, or participating in a Raid may not be the best moveset choice when Electabuzz is set to defend a Gym.

Fortunately for Electabuzz, the best moveset is the same for attacking and defending. This makes it a mighty, all-around Pokemon to battle with.

Attack and Defensive Moveset

Fast Attack: Thunder Shock

Thunder Shock generates 13.3 Energy per second and 15 EPS in PVP battles. It does 10 damage per second as Electabuzz receives the same type of Attack Bonus.

This is a surefire way to build up quick Energy for the Charged Attack and deal solid supereffective damage to Flying and Water-type Pokemon.

Charged Attack: Thunderbolt

Thunderbolt is a great Charged Attack in Pokemon GO. Just like Thunder Shock, Electabuzz receives that Same Type of Attack Bonus.

It uses up to 20 Energy in battle, but PVP battles use up to 22 Energy. The damage is massive as it doesn't take too long to be Charged when using Thunder Shock.