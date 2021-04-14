Everything you need to prepare for Rivals' Week in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO Rivals' Week is here, and with it comes new Pokemon, new raids, and new chances to get rare Pokemon.
It should be noted that the Team GO Rocket portion of Rivals' Week has been canceled due to technical issues.
Here's a basic rundown of everything that will be happening over the next five days in Pokemon GO!
Rivals' Week in Pokemon GO
Raids
Rivals' Weel will last from 10:00 AM local time today, April 13th, to 8:00 PM local time on April 18th.
During this time, players will have access to the Global Challenge Arena. A cumulative collection of completed raids will unlock a 2x Catch Stardust bonus until the end of Rivals' Week. With Therian Forme Landorous appearing in 5-star raids and the possibility of getting shiny Zangoose and Seviper from lower-star raids, this is a prime time to shred some raids as a community.
Nidoking and Nidoqueen will also be appearing in raids.
Eggs
The 5km egg group will be getting swapped out and replaced with eggs that contain:
- Machop
- Tyrogue
- Elekid
- Magby
- Makuhita
- Meditite
- Zangoose
- Seviper
Players should make sure to throw on some 5km eggs while walking between raids and Fighting-type/Skrelp/Clauncher hunting. In addition, every Pokemon listed above, except for Tyrogue, has a shiny variant, so the player may just get lucky and hatch a new shiny for their collection.
New Pokemon
Skrelp, Dragalge, Clauncher, and Clawitzer are officially in Pokemon GO now. These aquatic Pokemon will likely be found around rivers, ponds, and other wet areas.
Increased Encounters
Certain Pokemon with rivalries between each other will appear with increased frequency during Rivals' Week. These Pokemon are:
- Nidoran (female)
- Nidoran (male)
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Makuhita
- Meditite
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Skrelp
- Clauncher
All Pokemon mentioned above have shiny variants, besides Skrelp and Clauncher. If a player is looking for a shiny version of one of these Pokemon, now is the time to start grinding.
Field Research Tasks
In order to complete the Field Research Tasks for Rivals' Week, players will need to:
- Catch 3 Fighting-type Pokemon
- Reward - 1 Revive, 3 super potions, or 2 hyper potions
- Catch 6 Fighting-type Pokemon
- Reward - Guaranteed encounter with a Hitmonlee or Hitmonchan
- Catch 15 Fighting-type
- Reward - Guaranteed encounter with a Zangoose or Seviper
- Win in the GO Battle League
- Reward - 20 Mega Lopunny energy
- Win a raid
- Reward - Guaranteed encounter with a Skrelp or Clauncher