Everything you need to prepare for Rivals' Week in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO Rivals' Week is here, and with it comes new Pokemon, new raids, and new chances to get rare Pokemon.

It should be noted that the Team GO Rocket portion of Rivals' Week has been canceled due to technical issues.

Here's a basic rundown of everything that will be happening over the next five days in Pokemon GO!

Rivals' Week in Pokemon GO

Rivals' Week infographic chart (Image via Niantic)

Raids

Therian Forme Landorous (Image via Niantic)

Rivals' Weel will last from 10:00 AM local time today, April 13th, to 8:00 PM local time on April 18th.

During this time, players will have access to the Global Challenge Arena. A cumulative collection of completed raids will unlock a 2x Catch Stardust bonus until the end of Rivals' Week. With Therian Forme Landorous appearing in 5-star raids and the possibility of getting shiny Zangoose and Seviper from lower-star raids, this is a prime time to shred some raids as a community.

Nidoking and Nidoqueen will also be appearing in raids.

Eggs

Eggs and that one egg Pokemon (Togepi) (Image via Niantic)

The 5km egg group will be getting swapped out and replaced with eggs that contain:

Machop

Tyrogue

Elekid

Magby

Makuhita

Meditite

Zangoose

Seviper

Players should make sure to throw on some 5km eggs while walking between raids and Fighting-type/Skrelp/Clauncher hunting. In addition, every Pokemon listed above, except for Tyrogue, has a shiny variant, so the player may just get lucky and hatch a new shiny for their collection.

New Pokemon

Clauncher and Skrelp (Image via Niantic)

Skrelp, Dragalge, Clauncher, and Clawitzer are officially in Pokemon GO now. These aquatic Pokemon will likely be found around rivers, ponds, and other wet areas.

Increased Encounters

Zangoose and Seviepr (Image via Niantic)

Certain Pokemon with rivalries between each other will appear with increased frequency during Rivals' Week. These Pokemon are:

Nidoran (female)

Nidoran (male)

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Electabuzz

Magmar

Makuhita

Meditite

Zangoose

Seviper

Skrelp

Clauncher

All Pokemon mentioned above have shiny variants, besides Skrelp and Clauncher. If a player is looking for a shiny version of one of these Pokemon, now is the time to start grinding.

Field Research Tasks

Field Research (Image via Niantic)

In order to complete the Field Research Tasks for Rivals' Week, players will need to:

Catch 3 Fighting-type Pokemon

Reward - 1 Revive, 3 super potions, or 2 hyper potions

Catch 6 Fighting-type Pokemon

Reward - Guaranteed encounter with a Hitmonlee or Hitmonchan

Catch 15 Fighting-type

Reward - Guaranteed encounter with a Zangoose or Seviper

Win in the GO Battle League

Reward - 20 Mega Lopunny energy

Win a raid

Reward - Guaranteed encounter with a Skrelp or Clauncher