How to change your username in Fortnite

In-game names form a major part of a players appeal in games like Fortnite.

We list out the steps in which players can change these names.

Image Credit: Instagator/YT

Fortnite was released in 2017, and since then, the battle royale game has been a fan-favourite in the gaming community. It has seen some significant changes such as a total map revamp, the introduction of new characters, weapons and in-game items.

Currently, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has introduced a water theme, and famous DC superhero Aquaman is also a part of the in-game cosmetics. It is rumoured that Atlantis might appear on the map soon as well.

Also read: Fortnite: How old is Midas in the game?

The game has hosted many music-based concerts as well. Artists like Marshmello and Travis Scott have performed virtual concerts in Fortnite. Currently, in the party royale part of the game, there is a movie screening of Christopher Nolan's popular movies in the game.

Image Credit: Medium

Speaking of artists and creativity, many players also come up with unique in-game names that immediately catch our attention. However, many then decide to change these names in Fortnite. With the range of symbols and other impressive names available online, it isn't that difficult as well. And this guide will tell you how to change your name in Fortnite.

Change your username in Fortnite

There is a way for most PC players to change their username in Fortnite. Here are some steps to help you do so:

Advertisement

Step #1- Go to the official site of Epic Games and log into your account from which you play the game. The link has been provided here as well.

Step #2- Click on account info and you will come to a page where you will see your in-game name and other personal details.

Step #3- Click on the blue pen icon and change your name to whatever you desire.

Change name in Epic Games website

Step#4- Press on 'Save Changes', and then wait for a few days, and your in-game name should change.

However, do keep in mind that you cannot change your name until 2 weeks from the moment you first changed your name.

Note- Your name might not update with Epic Games' name improvement, in which case you need to inform Epic Games that you want to change your in-game username.

Also read: Deadpool floaties in Fortnite: All you need to know