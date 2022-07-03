How to get Among Us skins in Fall Guys Season 1

Fall Guys and Among Us are two highly popular video games that took the world by storm with their releases. Since then, the popularity of both the games has reduced from the initial highs, but the former has taken a big jump in recent days.

With the game becoming free-to-play, there has been a resurgence in the player base following its debut on Nintendo Switch and Xbox Consoles.

Fall Guys is a different take on the Battle Royale genre, as players have to survive at different levels, and the last person standing wins the game. There are no weapons or violence, and players play as adorable beans.

Players can also customize their characters' looks with the help of different skins. There have been several crossover events, and players can earn a unique skin from Among Us in the first season. Here are all the relevant details they will require to obtain the skin in the game.

Fall Guys players can earn an Among Us skin in the first season of the game

Several Among Us skins have been added to Fall Guys as part of the collaboration. In addition, the current season offers the Bein Cheesy costume like the previous two from Among Us.

The Bein Cheesy outfit requires players to own the premium path of the Season 1 pass. The pass has already been active since the start of the new season and comes with free and premium rewards. While the free path is available to everyone, players must unlock the premium path.

Once the premium path is unlocked, players will have to play the game and progress until level 36 on the path, at which point the Bein Cheesy skin will be unlocked. The costume is a crew mate from Among Us and adds to the list of imposter skins that were introduced previously.

There's a bone variant of the skin as well, which players can obtain, but the process is tricky. It appears that the variant is given out based on the player's luck, and there's no sure-shot way of getting the bone version. It's also unclear what the odds of getting the bone variant are, so players will have to pray for some RNG luck.

Fall Guys is known for some wacky costumes, and the recent Bein Cheesy adds to that. The bone variant looks creepy or cool, depending on the player's preferences.

In a nutshell, players will need to unlock the premium path and keep playing until they reach level 36 on it. There are plenty of other rewards players can unlock as they progress through the Season Pass.

