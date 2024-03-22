How to get the EA FC 24 Teji Savanier Ultimate Birthday objective card for free

With Week 2 of Ultimate Birthday now live in the game, the developers have released the EA FC 24 Teji Savanier Ultimate Birthday objective, along with the second team for the promo headlined by greats such as Pele. Players will get the French footballer's card for free if they manage to complete the new objective by March 29.

The Ultimate Birthday promo came to EA FC 24 to commemorate Ultimate Team's 15th birthday with a series of special cards that have significantly better stats than their base versions, as well as a five-star weak foot and five-star skill ratings. As such, Teji Savanier's objective card is no exception, getting a whopping +8 to its overall rating.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Teji Savanier Ultimate Birthday objective

Players looking to get their hands on the special version of the French midfielder will need to complete a set of tasks. Like prior objectives, this one does not require any additional coins to finish, and gamers just will need to play certain Ultimate Team modes.

Here are all the tasks for the EA FC Teji Savanier Ultimate Birthday objective:

Play 7 : Play seven matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions modes).

: Play seven matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions modes). Assistance Needed : Assist four goals using midfielders in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or in Rivals/Champions modes).

: Assist four goals using midfielders in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or in Rivals/Champions modes). Precision : Score five goals using players from France in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or in Rivals/Champions modes).

: Score five goals using players from France in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or in Rivals/Champions modes). Win 5: Win five matches using a minimum of three Ligue 1 Uber Eats players in starting squad in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or in Rivals/Champions modes).

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 Teji Savanier Ultimate Birthday objective?

The Teji Savanier Ultimate Birthday card is the first special version in EA FC 24. Here are its stats:

Overall: 88

Pace: 81

Shooting: 84

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 89

Defending: 79

Physical: 82

Skill: 5 Star

Weak Foot: 5 Star

On top of getting the EA FC 24 Teji Savanier Ultimate Birthday player card for free, each of the tasks in the objective also yields rewards upon completion.

The first segment offers an 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack as a bonus, the second will get you an 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack, the third will yield an 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack, and the last one has the 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack reward attached to it.

As for the EA FC 24 Teji Savanier Ultimate Birthday objective card, it boasts nice dribbling and passing ratings. Coupled with a five-star weak foot, that is a big improvement over this attacking midfielder's base item.