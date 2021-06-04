How to get the Helicopter Backpack in Biomutant

One of the big highlights from the Biomutant trailer was watching the main character fly around in the Helicopter Backpack, but some players are having difficulty finding it.

The Helicopter Backpack is well worth the search, as it makes traveling around in Biomutant much easier. One thing the game is known for is its large map, and walking around everywhere certainly won’t be fun. Thankfully, the side quest that needs to be completed to acquire the Helicopter Backpack isn’t too tricky (albeit a bit tedious).

Here is the process of getting this valuable item.

How can players cut down on travel time in Biomutant?

The side quest leading players to the Helicopter Backpack isn’t associated with the game’s main plot, so simply continuing along the story won’t get players any closer to finding it. Instead, they will want to look for Blimpstation, which is north of the Tree-of-Life.

This will be a hot area, so players should get some heat-resistant armor or carry lots of consumables.

In the Blimpstation, Biomutant players will want to find Lobo. This NPC will give them a mission to find her pet, Frankenndog. This dog is located on top of a tower aptly named Sparkatorium, and the area is slightly northeast of the Tree-of-life.

Getting up the tower shouldn’t be too much trouble for most players. There is a puzzle before the entrance to the top of the tower, but it doesn’t take too long to solve. Once that is out of the way, players will find Frankendog outside.

The longer part of the sidequest actually begins after locating the dog. Players will have to walk it all the way back to the Blimpstation to reunite Frankendog with Lobo. Fast travel is not an option here; players will have to take the time walking through the overworld to reach the objective and complete the side mission.

After the dog is returned, Lobo will reward players with the piece for the Helicopter Backpack. Talking to Lobo again will also lead them to the quest for the Guliblimp.

Thankfully, this item is effortless to use. Simply holding the jump button for a short time will cause the propellers to start spinning. Players will easily be able to get airborne and reach many places in Biomutant that are hard to get to more quickly.

Edited by Ravi Iyer