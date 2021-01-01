How to get the Merry Fishmas spray in Fortnite Season 5?

Operation Snowdown's 12th challenge rewards players with the exclusive Merry Fishmas spray in Fortnite.

Since the inception of Operation Snowdown in Fortnite, players have received a new challenge every day. The day 12 challenge requires players to hide inside a Sneaky Snowmando during the course of three different matches in Fortnite.

Completing the quest will reward players with the exclusive Merry Fishmas Spray for free.

Sneaky Snowmandos spawn on random locations in the map, especially in the snowy regions. However, players will need to repeat the entire process thrice to complete the quest before claiming the Merry Fishmas spray in Fortnite.

Here's everything that players need to know about the Merry Fishmas spray and how to get it for free in Fortnite.

Merry Fishmas Spray in Fortnite Season 5

Here are the series of steps to complete the new quest in Fortnite and unlock the Merry Fishmas Spray:

Once in a match, players need to locate a sneaky snowmando. Sneaky snowmandos can be found either while looting chests or as a random spawn in a snowy region.

If a player receives a sneaky snowmando from a chest, they'll need to place it on the ground before they can hide inside it.

Once the sneaky snowmando is placed, players will be given the option to interact with the snowmando. Interacting with the snowmando will result in players hiding inside the snowy structure and progressing in the quest.

Players need to repeat all the steps in three different matches to complete the quest and claim the Merry Fishmas spray.

This new quest requires players to hide inside a sneaky snowmando in three different matches. Given that sneaky snowmandos are not the most easily accessible items in Fortnite, some players might need a few extra games to complete the quest.

Additionally, for those still trying to obtain the Snowmando or Frost Squad skin in Fortnite, completing this quest will help them progress further towards their goal.

Operation Snowmando is scheduled to end on January 5th, 2021. Players should attempt to complete the quests at the earliest.