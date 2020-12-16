How to get The Big Chill launcher in Fortnite Season 5

The Big Chill launcher has been added to Fortnite as their winter event for the year begins, and it's part of the new weapon class.

Exotic Weapons were added to Fortnite as the most rare version of powerful weapons in the game. Exotics can only be purchased and can't be found in floor loot or in chests. Now added to the list of exotics is the Big Chill launcher. It can be obtained from an NPC named Snowmando, who was just added to the game.

Unlike some NPCs, Snowmando is only located in one area, which makes getting the Big Chill launcher a bit easier. Snowmando is found near Catty Corner, on a snowy mountain south of the location. Once players find the NPC on the mountain top, they can prompt the NPC and select the Big Chill launcher option.

Big Chill launcher cost and Exotic Weapons in Fortnite

The Big Chill launcher needs to be purchased, and there is no other way to get the weapon. Unfortunately for many, the Big Chill launcher is also now the most expensive Exotic Weapon in Fortnite.

All exotics require gold bars to obtain them, and the Big Chill launcher costs a few. 1,455 gold bars are required to use the new launcher, which may take a bit to acquire.

Is the Big Chill launcher worth that much gold? Well, it does 83 damage per hit against players and shoots chiller grenades that act much like a grenade launchers to easily wipe some players out.

Another Exotic Weapon that was included in the new update is the Dragon's Breath sniper rifle. The new rifle can be purchased from the NPC named Blaze and is at one of two locations in every match. The two locations are Timber Tents and Pristine Point. Once there, the Dragon's Breath sniper rifle can be purchased for just over 1,200 gold bars.

Gold bars are a new currency system that was added to Chapter 2: Season 5 of Fortnite. They are based around the bounty hunter aesthetic of the season, and can be obtained by looting chests, completing bounties, or even killing players and collecting some bars.

The new currency also carries over from game to game, which means players can save enough each game until they have enough to buy some Exotic Weapons. Some of the new weapons are certainly worth trying.