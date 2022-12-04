“How the hell have I done that?” - Twitch streamer Pieface23 recounts incredible weight loss story

Twitch streamer Jack "Pieface23" took to the Happy Hour Podcast to open up about his incredible weight loss journey. Those who have been watching Jack for a long time will know that the streamer was visibly heavier at one point. However, the streamer has turned a corner over the past few months by getting fit.

Pieface23 stated that before he stepped onto his weight loss journey, he weighed around 27 stones (171 kilos). The FIFA streamer has since axed nearly 70 kilos from his body through diet and exercise.

Jack also revealed that he took himself by surprise when he managed to run five kilometers for the first time. Describing his feelings, he said:

“How the hell have I done that?”

"Just eat less sh*t" - Pieface23 gives simple solution for losing weight

Pieface23's mantra for losing weight is less complex compared to other elaborate diet plans. According to the Twitch streamer, he simply ate less, which led to his weight loss. Speaking about his journey around the 1-minute mark, he said:

"It genuinely is difficult to motivate yourself and keep doing it, but the solution genuinely is simple: just eat less sh*t and exactly exercise and drink water."

He also added that he takes no supplements and only sticks to diet and exercise. He further revealed that due to his previous weight, cutting fat in the first few weeks was straightforward. He said:

"At the start, because I was like so big, like it was like 27 kilos, oh sorry 27 stone or whatever it was at the start because it was so much, it flew off to start with."

Elaborating on his diet, he revealed (2:00):

"I was just doing mad fasting and stuff like that. I wasn't even exercising. The first few months were just eating a lot less. Like, one meal a day almost. Nothing but water."

He also revealed, around 2:30 minutes into the video, that his weight loss journey started as a challenge he was involved in within his friends' circle.

"Looks like a different person" - Fans share their reactions

Fans poured in with words of encouragement and adulation towards Pieface23's incredible weight loss journey. The interview garnered a lot of comments on YouTube. Here are some of them:

Fans share their reaction to the story (Image via Happy Hour Podcast YouTube)

Pieface23 isn't the only FIFA streamer to have undergone an incredible weight loss journey. Popular Twitch streamer Danny Aarons has lost a lot of weight over the past couple of years, which is visibly evident from his streams.

