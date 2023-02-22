How long does it take to beat Like a Dragon: Ishin?

Like a Dragon: Ishin has finally gotten its release in the West. The remastered version of the 2014 JRPG is now live for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

The game has had a positive reception from players and critics alike. Fans of the Yakuza franchise are having a great time enjoying the spin-off that RGG Studio has brought to the table.

There are a lot of questions among players as to what they can expect from Like a Dragon: Ishin, with one of the more popular ones being how long it takes to beat the game.

Like a Dragon: Ishin is a fairly short game. Based on early reviews and the gameplay of the title, it seems that the JRPG takes just below 25 hours to finish. However, this is only true if players focus on just rounding out the story and don't take part in too many side activities.

Like a Dragon: Ishin will take close to 40 hours for a completionist run

As mentioned earlier, Like a Dragon: Ishin is a fairly short game. However, players will be able to make the most of the spin-off by investing a fair bit of time in completing the various side quests and missions that it has to offer.

Those looking for a more completionist run will need at least 40 hours to finish everything in the game. This includes a variety of side quests and missions that have been a staple for all RGG Studio games.

Games like Yakuza Kiwami, which is essentially a 20-hour game if players are just doing the story, can take double the time to finish, especially when completing all the missions in Pocket Circuit and the hostess clubs.

Such is the case in Like a Dragon: Ishin. Investing time in clearing out all the side quests and missions will increase the playtime drastically. The world-building in the spin-off is something that the community has been praising quite a bit. Players are, therefore, advised to take the time and explore all the side missions in order to unlock new skills and cards in the game.

This will help Ryoma scale incredibly well into the latter portions of the game, allowing him to have an easier time taking down some of the more challenging encounters.

Buyo dancing, farming, and karaoke are some of the best ways to spend Ryoma’s downtime in the title.

