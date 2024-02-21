"How many times can they get away with hitting woman?" - Jack Doherty responds after Island Boys assaulted him on Kick stream

Jack Doherty has addressed the community following his recent altercation with the Island Boys. For context, the Kick streamers collaborated on February 21, 2024, when things took a turn for the worse after Franky Venegas assaulted Jack Doherty. The situation worsened when the 20-year-old accused the Island Boys of assaulting his girlfriend, McKinley Richardson.

Here's what Doherty said on the livestream:

"Yeah, you guys work for me. (Franky Venegas assaults Jack Doherty) Nice f**king try, dumb a*s. Nice try! Oh, he is kicking! McKinley, McKinley, McKinley! Yo, watch the f**k out! There's a girl in the car, you f**king dumb a*s! Yo, there's a girl! You're kicking her! You're kicking my f**king girlfriend, you b**ch! Don't f**cking kick her!"

Following the altercation, the IRL content creator took to X to address the situation. Claiming that the Island Boys "tried to sucker punch him," he once again accused the hip-hop duo of kicking McKinley Richardson "multiple times."

Stating that the Island Boys should be "locked up," Doherty wrote:

"Island Boys just tried to sucker punch me in the face and I blocked his slow a*s and then he started kicking, and kicked my girlfriend in the head multiple times! Island Boys should be locked up, how many times can they get away with hitting woman?"

"I stood on business" - Jack Doherty shares a two-minute video of his physical altercation with the Island Boys, fans react

The Kick streamer's recent tweet, in which he accused the Island Boys of assaulting his girlfriend (Image via @dohertyjackk/X)

After claiming that the Island Boys attempted to "sucker punch" him and assaulted his significant other, Jack Doherty posted a two-minute and 20-second video of his physical altercation with them.

Stating that the Island Boys "started kicking like a little girl," the Kick streamer tweeted:

"Island Boys tried to sucker punch me while I was on my phone and I still blocked it. Then, he started kicking like a little girl and kicked my girlfriend @mckinleyrichx in the head multiple times, so I stood on business."

The Kick streamer's tweet, saying he "stood on business" (Image via dohertyjackk/X)

With numerous netizens commenting, X user @beautyilt stated that Doherty "did nothing" and "always" lets others fight his battles:

In response, the American content creator said:

Several fans praised Doherty by writing:

On the other hand, X user @PBS_Moya remarked that Jack Doherty "sat behind his security guards" and "did nothing":

Some of the more pertinent reactions were along these lines:

At the time of writing, the Island Boys had not responded to the controversy. What they say remains to be seen.