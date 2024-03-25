"How many times does she need to retell this story" - Destiny reacts to Caitibugzz accusing GeorgeNotFound of sexual assault in new livestream

Kick political commentator "Steven" Destiny has further cited his views about Caiti's story of what happened the night she was allegedly assaulted by Dream SMP member GeorgeNotFound. In a recent live stream on March 24, 2024, she provided another account of the incident behind her sexual assault accusations against GeorgeNotFound.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

She has now specified certain details that, as per Steven, seem to be increasing in intensity with every "retelling":

"How many times does she need to retell this story until it turns into a full on gang-r**e with every person in the room involved lol."

Destiny has talked about Caiti's retelling of her assault incident. (Image via TheOmniLiberal/X)

Destiny remarks on Caitibugzz's sexual accusations against GeorgeNotFound in her latest livestream

Expand Tweet

Caitibugzz took to Twitch in a live stream titled "final thoughts" and accused GeorgeNotFound of sticking "his hand up" her shirt. As she provided details of the alleged actions, she also claimed that she was being touted as a "fake victim." In the live stream, she expressed:

"He stuck his hand up my shirt, under my bra, felt up, fondled, whatever you wanna say, he felt up my t*ts. Unwanted sexual touch is literally in the definition of sexual assault...He can sit there and confirm that he did it and I'm still sitting here, getting called a liar. Getting called a fake victim. "

Kick streamer Destiny had given his opinion about the situation before as well and stated that "nothing bad happened," as she was able to walk away "at the end of the night." Her statement at the time was that George had slipped "his hands under her clothes" and "tickled her". Hence, Destiny said that since it did not advance from there, it was "fine":

"Regardless of all of these things, nothing bad actually happened. She didn't get r*ped, she didn't get f**gered or nothing crazy happened like that. She was fine. Sheawalked away at the end of the night. Everything's okay. (Viewer on call states that she was sexually assaulted) Not sexually assaulted."

He had talked about stages of consent and stated that tickling may be "another stage of consent" after the pair had cuddled at the time:

"Consent is in stages, right?... Yeah. So like, cuddling, maybe touching, and then maybe tickling...After the tickling, I guess it didn't go any further than that, which is fine."

GeorgeNotFound and Caitibugzz have both issued further comments since she first made the sexual assault allegations on March 10, 2024. George's second response to the situation was to address all the aspects of Caitbugzz's X posts about the situation involving the pair "cuddling" at the party, and she had gone to his hotel room on two separate nights.