How much money did Technoblade raise for Sarcoma? YouTuber’s goal for institute revealed

Fans and gaming personalities from all over the world have shown love and respect for Alex "Technoblade" ever since he passed away late last month. Social media has been flooded with encouraging messages, fanarts, and stories about the Minecraft legend. Alex suffered from a rare type of cancer for almost a year before finally succumbing to the illness.

Techno revealed his medical condition in a YouTube video back in August, informing viewers that he had been diagnosed with Sarcoma, a cancer affecting collective tissue. Since then, he has been raising money through charity streams and collecting money on almost all his videos under 'Minecrafters Vs Cancer', managing to rack up over $500,000 for the non-profit organization Sarcoma Foundation of America.

Technoblade raised over half a million dollars for cancer research, according to Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation recently put out a press release honoring the late Minecraft streamer and praised him as well as his community for helping raise money for the foundation. Here is a snippet from the release:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Technoblade. His generosity and selflessness were evident when he was able to rally his fans and followers to raise over $500,000 for SFA to date. Reading the many tributes left to him online, we know he was beloved by his millions of fans and followers. We are overwhelmed by their outpouring of love, support, and generosity and want to thank everyone who made donations in his honor."

According to the milestone record, during Techno's stream "JAILBREAK [DREAM SMP FINALE]" last November, the fundraiser crossed the $300,000 mark. Eventually, the total amount raised by his charity streams crossed $350K by February, his last stream. At the end of June, the total donations from Minecrafters Vs Cancer added another $147K, pushing the total above a staggering $500,000.

His mourning family announced his passing in a video titled "so long nerds" released on his channel on June 30, 2022. It was an emotional farewell note read by his tearful father, bidding goodbye to the streamer's faithful community. Most of the gaming world came to pay their respects to the late streamer who went through so much and yet continued to stream while undergoing chemotherapy.

Alex wrote down the last message to his fans, where he thanked the community for standing by him and allowing him to make a career out of something he loved to do. He ended his heartfelt note with a final goodbye, saying:

"I hope you guys enjoyed my content and that I made some of you laugh and I hope you all go on to live long prosperous and happy lives because I love you guys. Technoblade out."

Not only did he keep releasing videos and streams, Techno managed to raise so much money for charity. To honor his integrity and philanthropic endeavors, the Sarcoma Foundation of America will bestow upon him the 'Courage Award':

SFA will be honoring Technoblade with our Courage Award at our 20th Annual Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala on September 28, 2022, in New York City. The Courage Award is given annually to sarcoma survivors or advocates who illustrate, through their personal efforts and actions, sarcoma advocacy. These individuals are advocates who inspire others by using their platform on behalf of sarcoma patients and survivors to create hope and a better life for the sarcoma community. Technoblade was a shining example of a Courage Award honoree.

The numerous fanarts and tributes to the late Minecrafter from friends and fans, in addition to the Courage Award, is a testament to Technoblade's selfless and generous character, which drew millions to his channel. Apparently, it is true what they say: 'Technoblade Never Dies.'

