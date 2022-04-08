How to obtain Simple Oreha Fusion Material in Lost Ark

Obtaining valuable resources that can make the endgame grind significantly easier is a bit difficult to pull off in Lost Ark, as some of these items are incredibly rare with very low drop rates.

While adventurers can choose to visit dungeons and clear it out for Stone Crystals and Leapstones, resources like the Simple Oreha Fusion Material are not something that they will be able to get their hands on through this method.

The resource is incredibly important in raising one's item level in the endgame, and many players have been having trouble getting their hands on a consistent supply of it.

There are primarily three ways in which adventurers can when it comes to obtaining a fair bit of Simple Oreha Fusion material in Lost Ark. Today’s guide will go over each of them and look to make things easier for those who are still struggling to get their hands on the resource.

Obtaining the Simple Oreha Fusion Material in Lost Ark

As mentioned earlier, there are primarily three ways that players will be able to obtain Simple Oreha Fusion Material in Lost Ark. They are

Crafting at player Stronghold

Buying from Mari’s Secret Shop

Purchasing from the Auction House

1) Crafting at the player Stronghold

The cheapest and the most recommended way that adventurers can gain the resources is by crafting them at their Stronghold. Players will be able to get their hands on 30 Oreha Fusion Material items with every batch that they craft there, but to be able to do so, they must invest in a few steps before the material is unlocked as a craftable item.

Lost Ark players will first need to research a crafting method whose options will include fishing, excavating, and hunting. This will determine the materials required to craft particular resources in the lab.

After completing the research, players will be able to find the crafting recipe for the Simple Oreha Fusion Material in the Workshop under “Special.” Depending on what research option they picked, the materials required for crafting the resource will vary. Hence, they will need different base crafting materials as well as gold.

These base materials are primarily rare in nature. If players are having issues getting them, they can always bring common-grade items to the Roster Resource Exchange NPC and trade them for Trade Skill Powder. The powder, in turn, can be used to buy uncommon and rare-grade crafting materials, which will be used in making the Oreha Fusion Material.

The NPC can be found southwest of the Trade Merchant in the player’s Stronghold.

2) Buying from Mari or the Auction House

This method is much more expensive but is more recommended for those who are not willing to be patient enough with crafting and material collecting.

The most direct way that Lost Ark players will be able to obtain the Oreha Fusion Material is by purchasing it from either Mari’s shop or Auction House. It will cost either gold or blue gems and are rather expensive.

It’s advised that players employ this method if they wish to obtain small quantities of the resource.

