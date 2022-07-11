How old is xQc? Tracing former Overwatch pro's age and other personal details

Felix "xQc," previously known as xQcOW, is the 26-year-old Canadian topping the Twitch charts. The former Overwatch pro has been streaming on the platform since he was 19 and has a considerable following.

The "juicer," as he is affectionately called, commands almost 11 million followers on the purple platform, making him the sixth most followed channel.

xQc has a serial reputation and has been nominated consistently for awards from prestigious organizations like the Streamer Awards, Canadian Game Awards, and Esports Awards in the last few years. He was among the final four up for the Streamer of the Year award this year.

Let's trace how the internet star built such a vast community of loyal fans over his years on Twitch.

xQc age, height, and journey to Twitch stardom

Felix is one of the most successful English-speaking streamers on the platform. According to Twitch Metrics, he has the #1 most-watched variety channel, #1 most-viewed English channel, and #2 most-seen channel overall, coming second to legendary Spanish streamer Llanos "Ibai" Garatea.

Origin and Overwatch career

Hailing from Quebec, Canada, the YouTuber was born on November 12, 1995. He stands at 6'2" and is of Hungarian descent while also fluent in French.

The online personality started his streaming when he was still a teen and played League of Legends under the alias xQcLoL. His name is allegedly derived from the last letter of his first name, x, and Qc as the abbreviation of his home province Quebec.

His career in esports started with a team called 'Q?' that later became Denial eSports. After winning a couple of tournaments, the side disbanded, but the players continued to play under other names, such as Arc 6.

In 2017, the Overwatch League team Dallas Fuel signed the content creator as their last gamer. He even took Team Canada to the finals in the 2017 World Cup and became the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament after coming in second.

Controversies and full-time streaming

His Overwatch career was full of bans and suspensions, having been fined multiple times by Blizzard for offensive language and abusing the game's mechanics.

Numerous controversies led to his final release from Dallas Fuel in 2018, and he is currently part of Luminosity Gaming as a full-time content creator.

The variety streamer plays numerous titles on stream, ranging from FPS games like Valorant to more casual offerings like Fall Guys. He was also very popular for his GTA RP streams before getting banned.

Aside from games, xQc is a veritable 'Just Chatting' streamer and has garnered immense popularity with his reaction streams.

His recent foray into gambling streams has drawn the ire of the streaming community skeptical of the influence slots streaming can have on young audiences. The Twitch star, however, has staunchly defended his position despite publicly stating on a podcast that he himself has a gambling problem.

The journey to stardom is not all smooth sailing. Over the years, he has been banned five times from Twitch for various reasons. The most egregious was when he was banned for stream sniping during the November 2020 Twitch Rivals event.

His last ban was for a mere five hours in August 2021 for some undisclosed reason.

The streamer regularly attracts around 60,000 concurrent viewers and is known for his long streaming hours. He also broadcasts with peers like Imane "Pokimane," Rachel "Valkyrae," and Thomas "Sykkuno."

He recently got into an argument with Dimitri "Greekgodx," an old friend of his, and the British streamer said some pretty shocking things on stream.

