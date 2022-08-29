How to play PUBG Mobile 2.2 beta on Android devices

It has been less than a week since the release of PUBG Mobile's 2.2 beta version, and it has already garnered a positive response from all around the world.

Gamers expected the 2.2 beta to roll out in September 2022 but were surprised with the early release on August 18, 2022.

Before every major update, the developers release the beta version of it. Players can test out the new features and report if there are any bugs or glitches. The most likely date for the final update is September 11, 2022.

Steps players must follow to enjoy the PUBG Mobile 2.2 beta on their Android devices

Players will have to press the button in the center to download the APK (Image via Tencent)

The detailed process concerning downloading the PUBG Mobile 2.2 beta is given below:

Step 1: Mobile gamers can tap on the “Download Android version” after opening the official APK links given below:

2.2 beta APK download link Android (x32) (Size: 653 MB) – Click here

2.2 beta APK download link Android (x64) (Size: 738 MB) – Click here

Note: There are two different variants, and players can choose them based on the storage space available on their Android device.

Step 2: Once the download process is complete, players must install the APK. To ensure a smooth installation, they must approve their device's “Install from Unknown Sources” option.

Note: If mobile gamers face trouble downloading the new beta version, it is recommended to delete the older version of PUBG Mobile, i.e., the 2.1 version, and then install the APK again.

Mobile gamers need to choose the desired resource pack (Image via Krafton)

Step 3: Once the installation is complete, players will have to open the game and choose which of the following additional resource files they want to download:

Low specifications Resource Pack – 352.5 MB

High Definition Resource Pack – 661.5 MB

Note: The exact size may differ depending on the Android device owned by the user.

Step 4: Upon completion of the resource pack download, mobile gamers will have to sign in using a guest account to enjoy the new features that have been introduced to the battle royale game.

Features of the PUBG Mobile 2.2 beta version

Two significant features of the 2.2 beta version have attracted players' attention, and they are:

The first is a brand new Nusa map that allows mobile gamers to engage in intense combat for eight minutes, depending on their survival time.

The other is the Gear Front mode which has introduced powers and abilities that players can use to win matches.

Aside from the features mentioned above, there is a new vehicle storage facility, working gas stations strewn around the map, and minor changes to the Erangel map. There are multiple van shops on the map where mobile gamers can shop for the required supplies.

Disclaimer: The 2.2 Beta APK will not be available for players from India as PUBG Mobile is no longer available in the country. Mobile gamers should also refrain from playing BGMI, as the Indian version of the game is also banned.

Edited by R. Elahi