PUBG Mobile 2.2 beta: Release date, how to download, and more

PUBG Mobile players were amazed when they discovered that the 2.2 beta version of the battle royale game would be released soon. After all, it has been only a month since the 2.1 beta arrived on July 11, 2022.

The 2.1 update of the battle royale game introduced quite a few exciting features enjoyed by mobile gamers, ranging from the first-ever virtual concert to the Ancient Secret: Arise game mode. Naturally, fans have high expectations from the upcoming 2.2 beta version.

PUBG Mobile 2.2 beta set for August release

Since the 2.0 update was rolled out in mid-May 2022, followed by the 2.1 beta version released after two months, users expected to witness the same time gap between the 2.1 and the 2.2 beta versions. However, that is not the case.

While many pro players and news outlets predicted the 2.2 PUBG Mobile beta release date to be around mid-September 2022, it proved false. The Discord page of the battle royale game revealed that the forthcoming beta version is all set to arrive on August 18, 2022.

How to download the 2.2 beta version of PUBG Mobile?

Gamers need to choose the desired resource pack (Image via Krafton)

Step 1: Once the APK links become available, users need to download the file on their respective devices. They are advised to connect to a good WiFi network since the size of the beta version will be pretty hefty.

Step 2: After downloading the APK file, players must install it. They can do so by activating the "Install from Unknown Resources" option on their devices.

Step 3: Once it gets installed, gamers should download the additional resource packs and choose the one that will be compatible with their device.

Step 4: Finally, they can sign in using a guest account and enjoy the new features that will be introduced in the 2.2 update.

Note: The features of the upcoming beta version have not been revealed yet, and users will get to learn more about it once it releases.

Disclaimer: The 2.2 Beta APK will not be available for players from India as PUBG Mobile is no longer available in the country. Mobile gamers should also refrain from playing BGMI as the Indian version of the game is also banned.

Edited by Ravi Iyer