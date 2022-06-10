How to sign up for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta

Tons of Call of Duty fans are gearing up to dive into the beta for Modern Warfare II.

This will essentially be a remaster of the popular first-person shooter from 2009, similar to how Modern Warfare 19 remastered the original Modern Warfare. New features will be added to the game, many of which will look to alter the way characters behave underwater. Fans are itching for the opportunity to see the new maps and test out certain strategies, though.

Signing up for the beta for the remastered version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is rather simple. Basically, gamers will just need to pre-order the game to get an access code.

If done online, gamers should receive their code via email shortly after their purchase. If anyone preorders the game on a physical site, though, make sure to keep the receipt. The access code will be somewhere on that receipt.

Once gamers get a hold of their access code, they simply need to submit it. This is done on the Call of Duty site. They will need to login to their profile, select their region, select their platform and location before inputting the code and getting that fresh early access.

Unfortunately, the date when the beta releases is currently unknown. Modern Warfare II remastered will be released properly on October 28, but nobody knows when the beta will actually drop.

PlayStation players can play the bate a little earlier (Image via Infinity Ward)

PlayStation players will be able to access the beta a bit earlier than those on other consoles (XBox, PC or Steam). Usually, it will be a day after PlayStation players get their beta before everyone else can dip their toes into the game.

Hopping on the beta will be a great way to test out some of the new mechanics that will be incorporated into this new Modern Warfare II. One of these will be underwater combat.

Players will be able to shoot underwater, but the bullets will do less damage than they would on the surface. They can also shoot opponents in the water from above, but the further underwater an enemy is, the harder it will be to see them.

