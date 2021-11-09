How to slide cancel in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Slide canceling is definitely a powerful tool in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Having quick movement is essential for any player trying to become adept in multiplayer. It’s also no fun heading to a map like Das Hous and getting overrun by aggressive opponents. Slide canceling is one trick players can use to get out of sticky situations as well as reach objectives faster.

Guide to performing the powerful 'slide canceling' technique in Call of Duty: Vanguard

As the name implies, a slide cancel is performed when an operator enters the slide animation and immediately ends it.

This is done by tapping the sprint button twice in a row. One issue that arises with this is that after double-tapping, the operator will enter the crouch position. Therefore, players are going to want to tap the jump button right after to stand up.

To optimize this technique, players are going to need to make sure they have the correct settings. Two things to double-check are going to be that automatic tactical sprint is activated and that slide behavior is set to tap

Altogether, the input would be to double-tap sprint and immediately stand up. Below are the button inputs for each console that supports Call of Duty: Vanguard.

How to slide cancel on PlayStation:

Press forward L3 to sprint

Double-tap Circle to slide and cancel slide

Tap X to stand upright

How to slide cancel on Xbox:

Press forward L3 to sprint

Double-tap B to slide and cancel slide

Tap A to stand upright

How to slide cancel on PC:

Rebind Left CTRL to “Change Stance/Slide

Double-tap Left Shift to sprint

Double-tap Left CTRL to slide and then crouch (immediately returns player to stand up position)

Slide canceling has plenty of applications in any multiplayer mode of Call of Duty. The most obvious is being able to escape an enemy on the hunt. In Domination, slide canceling could also be used to beat out another player to a flag.

