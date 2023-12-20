"How trashy can we get": Community reacts as clip of Twitch streamer using censor bars goes viral on social media

Popular streaming platform Twitch announced many changes to its Terms of Service, especially its adult content policy, on December 13, 2023. Since the update, the website has banned numerous streamers for violating the new guidelines. On December 18, 2023, a content creator called 'firedancer' went viral on social media for streaming with censor bars covering her body.

In the video, firedancer, who was wearing a bikini, added censor bars to parts of her body to see if the purple platform would ban her for violating its guidelines. She was surprised to find out that she could still stream even with the censor bars covering her torso and bottom.

The stream has since been deleted, with only a clip titled 'Whoa..new new meta?' remaining on her channel.

Many people in the online community have commented on the viral post. One Redditor expressed frustration with the ploy:

"How trashy can we get, surely this is the limit."

"Sad seeing how far Twitch has fallen": Community rages as streamer goes viral for streaming with censor bars

After Twitch updated its Terms of Service, many streamers found loopholes in the guidelines and exploited them to avoid suspensions.

For example, VTuber Marina was banned after her on-stream avatar was marked for wearing "inappropriate attire." Subsequently, the Amazon-owned platform had to update its terms to include avatars that depict real-life movements, which must follow the website's attire policy.

However, after the update, several art streamers have been mistakenly banned. CEO Dan Clancy has responded to the situation by announcing that the bans are under review.

The clip featuring firedancer went viral on X after being posted by @FearBuck. According to the post, the streamer was testing how far she could take it with the new TOS.

Several users reacted to the clip on Reddit and X. One Redditor expressed disappointment in the purple platform.

Here are some other reactions:

Twitch's Just Chatting category has seen a significant increase in viewership since the platform's policy update, with an average of 519K viewers. The Art category has also seen a boost, with an average of 13.9k viewers.