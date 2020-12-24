How to unlock the Katana in Black Ops Cold War

Who needs a gun when Black Ops Cold War players can rush in with a Katana?

The Wakizashi Katana is the newest melee weapon in Black Ops Cold War. It takes a bit longer to use than the typical combat knife, but the damage is much more devastating.

The Katana is one of those weapons that simply looks cool. Loadouts need it because nothing is more intimidating in an FPS than seeing someone strafing with a sword. Black Ops Cold War lets that dream come to life.

The Katana is not easy to unlock in Black Ops Cold War

The Wakizashi Katana is not an easy weapon to unlock in Black Ops Cold War. It is straightforward how to do so, as players will need to either be stealthy or headstrong.

The challenge itself is described as: "With the Combat Knife equipped, execute 2 Finishing Moves in 10 different matches." That could very well take a while for the majority of Black Ops Cold War players.

Finishing moves are not a common thing. The easiest way to go about unlocking the Katana is by being as sneaky as possible. Sneaking up on an opposing player will leave them open for attack.

Hope for a decent spawn, pull out the Combat Knife, and get ready. When right behind an enemy, trigger the Finishing Move by holding down the melee button.

The Ninja perk will definitely help with the sneakiness. A small map in a fast-paced game mode will also be the best option. Use some Smoke Grenades to create confusion and obscure enemy vision.

Get those Finishing Moves with the Combat Knife twice in ten different matches and the Wakizashi Katana will be unlocked to slice and dice with. It truly is one of the more fascinating weapons to come to the Black Ops Cold War and needs to be used at least once by every player.