How to unlock the Sabiduria Valley Criptograma Chest in Far Cry 6

Criptograma Chests are found all throughout Yara in Far Cry 6 and contain some valuable loot.

Players can unlock these chests by finding the charts that sit atop each one of them. You need to follow the clues, get the charts, and return to receive the rewards.

The Sabiduria Valley Criptograma Chest charts aren't particularly difficult to find. However, with only a few hints given in Far Cry 6, the task becomes increasingly tedious. Both charts will be found in the surrounding area of the farm where the chest is.

Far Cry 6: Locating the Sabiduria Valley Criptograma Chest charts takes patience

The Sabidura Valley Criptograma Chest map location in Far Cry 6. (Image via Ubisoft)

The Sabiduria Valley is a Far Cry 6 location found in the Cruz Del Salvador region of Yara. The chest can be located on a farm in the northeastern portion of this section.

To further simplify the task, you can locate it to the southwest of Los Sabios Valley. You can fast travel there and choose the wingsuit option to simply glide right into the farm itself.

The first chart location. (Image via Ubisoft)

As you approach this Far Cry 6 farm, you will notice a tower in the center. Climb into that tower to find the Sabiduria Valley Criptograma Chest nestled between a locker and a folding chair.

To secure the first chart, turn back to the ladder you used to enter the tower. Look left to see a gasoline barrel with some boards next to it on the ground. Blow up the barrel to destroy the boards.

It opens up a small hole filled with water. Dive in and grab the first chart near the bottom. Now head back to the tower and glance towards the right.

The second chart location. (Image via Ubisoft)

Also Read

Another gasoline barrel will be spotted, sitting beside some farming equipment. Destroy the boards to uncover the manhole. Rush to the latter and climb down the ladder.

The second chart for the Sabiduria Valley Criptograma Chest will be located at the bottom. Return to the tower, climb back in, and you can unlock the chest for your reward.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul