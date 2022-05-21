How to unlock the Stone Skies Newcastle skin in Apex Legends

The Stone Skies Newcastle skin is the latest way to accessorize characters in Apex Legends.

It’s currently a busy time for this battle royale shooter. The mobile version of the game was released a short time ago, and a new hero along with it (Fade).

This version won’t be compatible with the console version, though, which means that console players will have to carry on with the usual game. While they may not get access to a new character, at least they get this new skin.

New skin Apex Legends users can grab with Prime Gaming account

Gamers must have a Prime Gaming account to be eligible for the Stone Skies Newcastle skin. If this is the case, getting the skin is simple: connect the Prime Gaming account to the EA gaming account, and they will be granted the new skin.

The whole process for downloading this spanking new armor is as follows:

Head to the Prime Gaming website

Look for the Apex Legends page

Look to the Instructions tab on the upper left

Click on the option to link accounts

The new color scheme also applies to the shield (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

When linking accounts, it’s essential that gamers log in to their EA accounts on the console that they typically play on. For example, a gamer who plays Apex Legends on the Xbox should sign into that console before linking the account on the Prime Gaming website.

After the accounts are linked, players will just need to hit Claim Now on the bundle card for the Newcastle Stone Skies skin. Then, they can tackle the competition in a blur of pink and lime green.

The skin itself is a sight to behold. The Newcastle Stone Skies skin design makes it seem almost like the paint was splashed onto the suit. However, the brightness of the green and pink provides a nice contrast to the darker background. Pink and green are uncommon colors found on characters in general in Apex Legends.

Any user who wants this skin better act quickly, though. This offer is for a limited time, and after June 16, nobody will be able to get the Newcastle Stone Skies skin, regardless of whether they have a Prime Gaming account.

All the other Newcastle skins need to be purchased with money, so this is the only free skin some players will be able to get at the moment.

Edited by Ravi Iyer