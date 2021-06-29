How to Special Dash in Mario Golf: Super Rush

Special dashes are just one of the many new features in Mario Golf: Super Dash that make the experience more competitive and fun.

Incorporating a racing aspect into a golf video game was definitely not something most people saw coming. Now that players have been in the game for a while, though, it seems to add a fun layer to the gameplay. Now, instead of relying on their shots, players have to mind how quickly they can get to their ball as well. Special dashes are the main tools players have to outrace their opponents.

How can players outrun their friends in this new mode in Mario Golf: Super Rush?

In Speed Golf, to use a special dash, players just need to hold the L button. This will give the character a quick boost that will propel them down the green and, hopefully, close to their ball. The quicker a player gets to their ball, the quicker they can get another shot off.

Not only are special dashes for reaching the ball quickly, but they also have some offensive utility. If a character uses a special dash and bumps into another, the other character will be knocked over, leaving the dasher to get a great jump on their ball.

Image via Nintendo

Players can’t special dash forever, though. There is now a stamina meter in Mario Golf: Super Dash, and if it is in the red, players can’t dash. It’s also important to keep in mind the length of the dash. Players run the risk of dashing past their ball if they click the L button when their ball is close. The optimal way to use special dash in Mario Golf: Super Rush is to use it to cover the greens that make up the fairway, and then use normal dashing close to the hole.

Each character also has a unique special dash animation in Mario Golf: Super Rush. One interesting thing about Mario Golf: Super Dash is that it's best to use one character for a while. This will allow players to increase the character's points and potentially get better stats.

Edited by Gautham Balaji