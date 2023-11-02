How to watch PMGC 2023 League Stage: Livestream, teams, map schedule, and more

Esports & Gaming
By GT Gaming
Modified Nov 02, 2023 03:08 GMT
PMGC 2023 will boast a humongous prize money of $3 million (Image via PUBG Mobile)
A total of 48 teams will compete in the League Stage of the PMGC 2023, which will take place from November 2 to November 26 in Malaysia. The PUBG Mobile event has a total prize pool of $3 million, which includes $1.52 million for the League Stage and $1.48 million for the Grand Finals. This iteration of the Global Championship will have a format and structure similar to the 2022 edition.

Turkey will host the Grand Finals of the PMGC from December 8 to December 10. This ultimate stage will feature the top 14 performers from the League Stage and two specially invited teams (S2G and TEC). This is the fourth iteration of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship and the second international tournament of the year after the PMWI.

Teams participating in PMGC 2023 League Stage

For the first round of the PMGC 2023 League Stage, Tencent has formed three groups of 16 teams each. Each group will compete in 24 matches, with the top three receiving direct tickets to the PMGC Grand Finals. The Survival and the Last Chance stages will be held from November 22 to November 26.

Here are the three groups for the initial phase:

Group Green - November 2 to November 5

  1. XERXIA
  2. Alter Ego
  3. Alpha7 Esports
  4. Madbulls
  5. Falcons White
  6. Agonxi8
  7. Persija Evos
  8. D’Xavier
  9. Loops
  10. Stalwart Esports
  11. Tianba
  12. Melise Esports
  13. Bra Esports
  14. Quest Esports
  15. Reject
  16. Gaimin Gladiators

Group Red - November 9 to November 12

  1. Faze Clan
  2. Morph
  3. INCO Gaming
  4. N Hyper
  5. Next Ruya
  6. Nigma Galaxy
  7. Seventh Element
  8. Duksan Esports
  9. HAIL
  10. Yoodo Alliance
  11. Intense Game
  12. NB Esports
  13. STE
  14. Konina Power
  15. NASR
  16. NS RedForce

Group Yellow - November 16 to November 19

  1. Vampire Esports
  2. SEM9
  3. Influence Rage
  4. IHC
  5. Weibo Gaming
  6. Bigetron Esports
  7. Genesis Esports
  8. Team Queso
  9. 4Mercial Vibes
  10. Dplus KIA
  11. Brute Force
  12. Major Pride
  13. Beenostrom
  14. De Muerte
  15. RUKH
  16. DRS Gaming

Daily map schedule

Each day, the opening battle will be played on Sanhok, while the second, third, and fourth encounters will take place on the Erangel map. The last two matches will be played on Miramar.

Map rotation

  • Match 1 - Sanhok
  • Match 2 - Erangel
  • Match 3 - Erangel
  • Match 4 - Erangel
  • Match 5 - Miramar
  • Match 6 - Miramar

Where to watch

youtube-cover

You can watch the 2023 Global Championship on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok accounts. During the League Stage, the livestream will kick off at around 15:30 IST daily and will be available in multiple regional languages. There will be many rewards, such as AG*10, Count Pumpkin Graffiti, Glacier Squad Cover, and more for viewers.

