How to watch PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023 Grand Finals 

The PMGC 2023 Grand Finals is all set to go live on December 8, with the top 16 PUBG Mobile teams. Turkey will host the mega contest for the first time in history. The four-week-long League Stage of this Global Championship concluded on November 26, with 14 clubs reaching the Finale. So far, 34 teams have been knocked out from this fourth edition of the tournament.

Out of the total prize pool of $3 million, the Grand Finals will offer $1.42 million. This three-day event is scheduled to be played at the Ülker Sports and Event Hall, Istanbul, the capital of Turkey. To determine the 2023 world champions, Tencent will organize a total of 18 matches across three maps.

When and where to PMGC 2023 Grand Finals

PUBG Mobile will broadcast the Championship Finale live on its YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok channels at 4:30 pm IST. It will be livestreamed in multiple languages, including English, Thai, Indonesian, Arabic, and more. Fans can also watch this contest at the venue in Turkey.

Daily map schedule

Every day of the Grand Finals, the first game will be on the rain-forest Sanhok map. The next three games will feature Erangel. Then, the last two battles will be held on the desert map of Miramar.

Match 1 - Sanhok

Match 2 - Erangel

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Miramar

Grand Finals teams

Expand Tweet

The finalists consist of 14 teams from the PMGC League Stage and two specially invited clubs. Here are the 16 squads from around the world who will contest in the Finals:

4Merical Vibes (Mongolia) Stalwart Esports (Mongolia) IHC (Mongolia) SZ STE (China) Weibo Gaming (China) TEC (China) Loops (Brazil) Alpha 7 Esports (Brazil) Morph (Indonesia) Persija Evos (Indonesia) Major Pride (Kazakhstan) NS RedForce (South Korea) D’Xavier (Vietnam) Faze Clan (Thailand) Yoodo Alliance (Malaysia) S2G Gaming (Turkey)

Mongolian squads 4Merical Vibes, Stalwart, and IHC were phenomenal in the League Stage and will each aim to clinch the first global title for their country. Chinese powerhouses STE, Weibo, and TEC are expected to produce a strong performance in the PMGC Finals.

Expand Tweet

Defending champions S2G will be looking to deliver a similar performance to the previous edition of this tournament and lift the second trophy twice in a row. Alpha 7 Esports from Brazil has once again made it to the Global Championship Finale and will try to maintain their consistent run in this iteration.