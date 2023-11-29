PMGC 2023 Grand Finals: Prize pool distribution revealed 

The much-anticipated Grand Finale of the PUBG Mobile World Championship (PMGC) 2023 is all set to take place from December 8 to 10 at Ülker Sports and Event Hall, Istanbul, Turkey. 16 finalists will clash with each other for a share of the total prize of $1.42 million in that stage. During the recently completed League phase, Tencent distributed $1.52 million among 48 participants based on their results.

The ongoing fourth iteration of the PMGC offers a gigantic prize pool of $3 million, which is half of the 2021 edition and 3/4th of the 2022 edition. A cash prize of $400,000 has been allocated to the winner of this Global Championship event.

its League Stage ran around a month from November 2 to 26, during which 48 teams worldwide contested with each other for 14 spots in the Grand Finals. S2G Esports from Turkey and TEC from China have been offered special slots in the Finale.

Prize Pool distribution for PMGC 2023 Grand Finals

Each finalist will get $15,000 for participating in the event. Apart from that, here is how the prize money will be distributed based on their performances in the Global Championship finals;

1st place - $400,000

2nd place- $200,000

3rd place- $120,000

4th place- $80,000

5th place- $62,000

6th place- $51,000

7th place- $42,000

8th place- $35,000

9th place- $32,500

10th place- $30,000

11th place- $27,000

12th place- $25,000

13th place- $22,500

14th place- $20,000

15th place- $17,500

16th place- $15,000

Nine finalists have been selected through the Group Stage of the League. The five best teams from the Last Chance Stage have captured their spots in the Finale. TEC got a direct seat in the stage after becoming the top-performing squad in the PEL 2023. S2G Esports from the host country gained a spot in the Finals.

Participants of PMGC 2023 Finals

4Merical Vibes (Mongolia) Stalwart Esports (Mongolia) IHC (Mongolia) SZ STE (China) Weibo Gaming (China) TEC (China) Loops (Brazil) Alpha 7 Esports (Brazil) Morph (Indonesia) Persija Evos (Indonesia) Major Pride (Kazakhstan) NS RedForce (South Korea) D’Xavier (Vietnam) Faze Clan (Thailand) Yoodo Alliance (Malaysia) S2G Gaming (Turkey)

In the initial round, Loops, NS RedForce, and Major Pride were the star performers in their respective groups. D’Xavier was the table topper in the Last Chance Stage. These organizations will be hoping to put up a similar mesmerizing performance in the upcoming PMGC Finals.