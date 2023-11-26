PMGC 2023 Grand Finals: All 16 finalists confirmed 

All the 16 PUBG Mobile squads for the PMGC 2023 Grand Finals have been decided following the completion of the League Stage. The much-anticipated Finals is planned for three days, from December 8-10, in Istanbul, Turkey. S2G Gaming from the host nation have been directly provided a slot in the ultimate stage. Apart from them, TEC from China are another invited team in this upcoming round.

The entire prize pool of the Global Championship 2023 is ₹3 million, and $1.52 million was allocated for the League Stage. The rest $1.48 million of the prize pool will be distributed in the PMGC Grand Finals based on the 16 finalists’ performances. The winning club of this fourth edition will be awarded a cash prize of $400K.

During the first round of the League Stage, 48 teams participated across three weeks. They were split into three groups, which contested in 24 games each. The three best rosters from each group seized their positions in the Finals. The Survival Stage was then held between 24 teams (4th to 11th rankers from each group). The 16 top squads took part in the Last Chance for the five spots in the Grand Finals.

PMGC 2023 Grand Finals' teams

Grand Finals of PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2023 (Image via Tencent)

Here are the 16 finalists for the PMGC 2023 Grand Finals:

4Merical Vibes (Mongolia) Stalwart Esports (Mongolia) IHC (Mongolia) SZ STE (China) Weibo Gaming (China) TEC (China) Loops (Brazil) Alpha 7 Esports (Brazil) Morph (Indonesia) Persija Evos (Indonesia) Major Pride (Kazakhstan) NS RedForce (South Korea) D’Xavier (Vietnam) Faze Clan (Thailand) Yoodo Alliance (Malaysia) S2G Gaming (Turkey)

During the first round of the League Stage, Loops, Alpha7, and Stalwart Esports were the top three performing clubs in Group Green. Meanwhile, NS RedForce, STE, and Morph came in the top three in Group Red.

Major Pride, 4Merical Vibes, and Weibo Gaming earned a podium spot in Group Yellow. These nine organizations displayed phenomenal performances in this Group Stage to reach the PMGC Finals.

The remaining five finalists performed well in the Survival and Last Chance rounds of the League Stage. D’Xavier Esports put on an incredible display of talent in the Last Chance, and emerged as the star performer there. Persija Evos, Faze, IHC,and Yoodo Alliance were also consistent throughout their 12 matches and locked their seats in the PMGC Finals.

Many famous organizations like Bigetron, Nigma Galaxy, Dplus KIA, DRS, and Reject were unable to present their true potential in the Global Championship League Stage. These teams will now prepare themselves for the 2024 PUBG Mobile Esports season.