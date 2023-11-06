Loops, Alpha7, and Stalwart Esports qualify for PMGC 2023 Grand Finals Turkey

Group Green of the PMGC 2023 League has completed their group stage matches, with the three-star performers progressing to the Grand Finals, which will be organized from December 8 to 10. Loops Esports captured the prime position after demonstrating an emphatic performance in their last 18 matches. Alpha7 Esports' consistent showcasing led to them finishing second on the scoreboard.

Stalwart Esports struggled a bit in their last six games, but their strong performances over the first three days helped them earn the third spot in this stage. These three squads have sealed their place in the Grand Finals, while the 4th to 8th placed teams will now have to take part in the Survival Stage. The 12th to 16th ranked clubs have been knocked out of the 2023 Global Championship.

Loops, Alpha7, and Stalwarts' performances in PMGC Group Green

Loops Esports had a modest start to the event, as they collected only 42 points in their first six games on November 2. The Brazilian side showcased a fabulous comeback on Day 2, winning two Chicken Dinners and scoring 88 points there. After the end of 12 matches, they had captured the second spot with 130 points.

On Day 3, Loops Esports kept up their steady pace and ensured the first rank by clinching two Chicken Dinners. The club remained in the top spot after the final day with 220 points in 24 matches. Their players Mythic, Ayala, and Chieff took 43, 39, and 37 eliminations in the PMGC Group Green.

Another Brazilian powerhouse, Alpha7 Esports, got off to a great start on the opening day, claiming second place with 56 points in the first six encounters. The team slipped to third place on Day 2 and remained in the same position until the end of the penultimate game of the group. They put on an amazing performance in the final battle, sliding up to second place with 204 points.

On the other hand, Mongolia's Stalwart Esports had an outstanding opening as they gained the first seat with 82 points on Day 1. The renowned lineup lost their prime spot to Loops on Day 3 of the PMGC Group Green. They encountered some heavy challenges in their last few games, due to which they dropped to third place with 198 points, including 121 eliminations. Japan's Reject tried their best until the last game but unfortunately ended up in fourth rank with 188 points.